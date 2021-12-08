WILLIAMSPORT — An-person fall 2021 commencement ceremony was recently announced by Penn College to be held at at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport.
Penn College noted that more than 220 students were expected to march out of the 320 students who have petitioned to graduate following the fall semester. Face masks will be required indoors for all participants and attendees in accordance with the college's COVID-19 protocols.
Student speaker Tiana M. Rawls-White, of Northumberland, will be awarded a bachelor’s degree in applied management. Rawls-White, a dean’s list student, is founder and president of the college's Black Student Union. Her talent as a singer led to her being chosen winner of the 2019 Penn College Star talent competition. Rawls-White is in the process of launching a small business.
Mark E. Sones, instructor of diesel equipment technology, was also scheduled to speak. Sones was the recipient of the 2021 Veronica M. Music Master Teacher Award, the highest honor accorded to a Penn College faculty member.
A Distinguished Alumni Award will be presented to Kevin L. Imes, of Palmyra, who earned an associate degree in construction management in 2003 and a bachelor’s degree in building construction technology in 2007.
Imes, who is construction project manager at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, is a member of the Alumni Task Force, the Wildcat Alumni Career Mentor Program and the Tomorrow Makers Program at Penn College.
Penn College President Davie Jane Gilmour will be joined via video by state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), who serves as board chair for the college. Yaw will assist in conferring degrees and certificates upon the graduates.
