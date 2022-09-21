LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council held a conditional use hearing Tuesday night, regarding proposal for a property located at 31 S. Sixth St.

Jeffery Gruber, with property owner Income Producing Securities Group of Harleyville, made the request to turn an existing two-unit apartment building at the site into a three-unit building.

Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.

