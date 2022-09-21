LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council held a conditional use hearing Tuesday night, regarding proposal for a property located at 31 S. Sixth St.
Jeffery Gruber, with property owner Income Producing Securities Group of Harleyville, made the request to turn an existing two-unit apartment building at the site into a three-unit building.
David Hines, with the Central Keystone Council of Governments, said the building is in the flood zone. That could lead to council denying the conditional use request. He said more people could be impacted if there’s a serious flooding event.
Hines said there are several three-unit apartments in the borough.
Gruber says there will be no changes made structurally to the outside of the building. Plans are to turn one of the two-bedroom apartments in the building into two one-bedroom apartments.
Council did not make a decision on whether to grant a conditional use exemption. The borough has 45 days to do so.
In other action, council approved a motion to direct Solicitor Andrew Lyons to prepare an ordinance to adopt the 2018 Edition of the International Fire Code and to have the William Cameron Engine Company to conduct fire and life safety inspections on properties in Lewisburg.
Lyons also requested a motion to amend the Fire Department Ordinance to allow the engine company to collect a fee for the inspections, upon borough approval.
Council approved a motion to set the 2023 Lewisburg Borough Pension Minimum Municipal Obligation at $307,417, as recommended by the borough’s actuary.
A motion was made at the meeting to award the Lewisburg Borough Emergency Notification System Project to Keystone Communications, in the amount of $218,177.34, contingent upon review and approval by SEDA-COG and Lyons.
The following will be used to cover the costs: Community Development Block grants, $196,325.16, and borough general fund or ARPA funds, $21,852.18. The motion covers borough sirens and emergency notification systems, with an added upgrade of a text-based emergency notification system.
Other items, council approved:
• A request from the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership for free metered parking from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Monday, Jan. 2.
• A motion to accept a proposal from J.H. Williams and Company, in the amount of $13,300, to conduct the 2022 Lewisburg Borough Municipal Audit.
• Accepting a proposal from J.H. Williams and Company, in the amount of $2,275.00, to submit the 2023 quarterly payroll tax returns for the borough.
• The installation of artwork on the concrete piers as part of the Piers Art Park Project.
Council set trick-or-treat hours from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
