WASHINGTONVILLE — The 4-H storage closet at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds is a bit more spacious, thanks to a recently completed service project by 4-H member and rising Warrior Run High School senior Damian Brown.
Completion of the project has earned Brown the Diamond Clover Award, the highest honor the program has to offer.
A 4-H member must complete five levels of the program, starting with Green and ending with Gold, before finishing with Diamond by completing a service project. Receiving the Diamond Clover Award is akin to receiving Eagle Scout honors in the Boy Scouts.
From the initial approval process to final construction of the closet, Brown committed two years to the project, with guidance from 4-H Educator Robin Oberdorf.
Brown initially approached Oberdorf and asked “What do you think I can do for a service learning project?”
Over the course of the next week or so, Oberdorf suggested updating the 4-H closet at the fairgrounds. From there, the project took off.
Approval was needed from the Penn State Extension to get started. Brown’s next step was to seek financial support.
“I spent time thinking of ways to raise funds. My educator helped me with that,” said Brown.
Some of the methods used for fundraising included working a night at the milkshake stand at the fair, and selling items such as whoopie pies, candles and donut holes.
“It really helped me open up to ways you can raise funds for a nonprofit organization,” Brown said.
Additional support came from donations and volunteer work.
“(Brown) planned it all out and got the lumber, and got a contractor to donate his time,” Oberdorf explained. “They did the (demolition) on the old closet, and built this new closet.”
Oberdorf was pleased to see Brown’s two-year project come to fruition.
“It was a lot of work, and he put a lot of time into it,” said Oberdorf. “It was a lot of effort, a lot of planning, and he did a really good job.”
The new storage space is nearly double the size of the previous closet, and includes separate areas for different 4-H functions.
“It’s been really helpful,” Oberdorf noted. “This (space) alone for the fair this year has been a game changer. We don’t have to stick stuff in corners and on top of ceilings.”
Brown has enjoyed being able to combine the skills learned through the 4-H program to help the community.
Receiving the Diamond Clover Award isn’t the end of the road. Brown plans to stay busy working on additional projects during his remaining time in the 4-H program, and spending time volunteering with the Warrior Run Area Fire Department.
Brown is the son of Dave and Hestia Brown.
