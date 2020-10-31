NEWVILLE — Nestled in the foothills just north of I-81 and Carlise and due west of Harrisburg in Cumberland County, Col. Denning State Park is another of Pennsylvania's gems.
Driving I-81 or I-76 in the area, you'd never suspect such a natural resource would be so easily accessible. The area is largely flat, but look north and south and you see the ridgelines that flow into the foothills of Maryland and West Virginia.
Denning features a number of trails, a small lake and camping — just as many state parks do. It sits in Tuscarora State Forest and features a bevy of trails, many of which are shorter and easier than those a little closer to home in Central Pa.
There is one trail, though, that attracts quite a crowd. Flat Rock Trail is a challenging 2.5-mile trek into the state forest and out onto a flat rock that features a splendid vista overlooking the Cumberland Valley. On clear days you can see for miles.
While relatively short — five miles round trip — Flat Rock Trail is a challenge, especially for novice hikers. It's easily one of the rockiest trails I've traversed, and that's saying something in "Rocksylvania," as many out-of-state hikers refer to the commonwealth. The Flat Rock Trail, contrary to its name, is nearly entirely up, then entirely down coming back. From the parking lot, it's a 1,200-plus foot ascent to the vista.
The work is worth it when you step out onto the series of flat rocks that jut out into the open and provide a splendid view.
The 250-mile Tuscarora Trail intersects the Flat Rock Trail near the vista and a cute log shelter greets hikers at a rather unusual sight in the middle of a state forest — an intersection. The Warner Trail also intersects where the Tuscarora meets the Flat Rock.
Flat Rock is a bit more heavily trafficked than many of the trails in central and north-central Pa., however that is to be expected given its proximity to larger population hubs. The trail reflects this and is wide and well marked with yellow blazes. It would be hard to stray off trail.
Hikers wanting to take on this short, but rewarding trail should consider sturdy boots and even a trekking pole or two due to the number of uneven rocks you'll encounter going up and down.
Spend a day at the park, and you can enjoy several much shorter, much easier trails, as well as a nice, small lake.
Interestingly, the park is named for William Denning, who was never a colonel. It is not know how, or why, he was called a colonel.
Denning was a sergeant in Nathaniel Irish’s Company of Artillery Artificers in Benjamin Flower’s Regiment during the Revolutionary War. Denning made wrought-iron cannons for the Continental Army while stationed at Washingtonburg Forge, which is now known as the Carlisle Barracks.
After the war, Denning lived near Newville, where he is buried alongside his only son and daughter in the Big Spring Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
His monument reads "The patriotic blacksmith and forger of wrought iron cannon during the Revolutionary War."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.