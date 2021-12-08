TURBOTVILLE — Two long-time board members will continue to lead the Warrior Run School District school board in 2022.
During a reorganizational meeting and work session held Tuesday, the board selected Doug Whitmoyer to continue serving as president and Tamara Hoffman as vice president.
Whitmoyer, who has served on the board for 13 years, was initially elected president in 2017. Hoffman has been serving as vice president alongside Whitmoyer.
