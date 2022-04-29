LEWISBURG — The League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area’s (LWVLA) Voter’s Guide for the spring primary elections will be available both online and in print the first week of May.
The guide contains the names of all major party candidates that appear on the primary ballot on May 17. These candidates include those running for U.S. Senate and candidates running for U.S. Representative in Union County’s newly assigned District 15.
The Voter’s Guide also includes candidates running for state representatives from the new 76th, 83rd, and 85th districts, and candidates running for governor and lieutenant governor.
Union County residents may find the Voters Guide in the community at local post offices, at the Union County libraries, and at locations all over Union County.
The guide is also online at www.lwvlewisburgarea.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.