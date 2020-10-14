SUNBURY — Accused rapist John Kurtz has been found guilty on all 43 counts related to several sex crimes and kidnappings that occurred in the area between 2012 and 2017.
The jury deliberated from 11:45 a.m. Tuesday to 1:15 p.m. before returning the verdict.
Kurtz will be sentenced within 90 days, according to Northumberland County President Judge Charles H. Saylor.
Kurtz, of Shamokin, was arrested in 2017 for 43 crimes relating to the rape or attempted rape and kidnapping of five women in the area. His charges included four counts of rape.
Kurtz's attorney, public defender Michael Suders, declined comment following the verdict.
This is a breaking news story, updates will be posted as they become available.
