MILTON — The Milton Area School District school board is continuing to evaluate the possibility of borrowing $6 to $10 million to complete renovations at Baugher Elementary School.

The board in September approved moving forward with an $8.1 million partial building renovation. The partial renovation is focused on upgrades to the HVAC system, security and classroom areas.

