MILTON — The Milton Area School District school board is continuing to evaluate the possibility of borrowing $6 to $10 million to complete renovations at Baugher Elementary School.
The board in September approved moving forward with an $8.1 million partial building renovation. The partial renovation is focused on upgrades to the HVAC system, security and classroom areas.
Work including bathroom renovations and replacing windows was removed from the original scope of the project after estimates came in at $16 million.
However, during a board committee session meeting held Tuesday, Jamie Doyle — the board’s independent financial advisor from PFM Financial — presented three different borrowing options which the board could consider to complete the project.
With each option, Doyle said the district would be paying back less money in the first two years, with the payment leveling off in year three. In each option, the district would be paying back the money over a 20-year period.
If the board opts to borrow $6 million, Doyle said annual payments would level off at $350,000 in year three. An $8 million borrowing would see yearly payments level off at $475,000 in year three. A $10 million borrowing would see the annual payments level off at $600,000 in year three.
Doyle noted that the board could vote on whether to borrow the funds at its Nov. 15 meeting.
Damion Spahr, of district construction management firm SitelogIQ, provided an update on the project during the meeting. If the board moves forward with borrowing the funds, Spahr said the complete renovation project is expected to be completed in August 2024.
He is also continuing to work to reduce the costs of the project. Spahr said he will be repricing fire alarm systems and exterior masonry work. Evaluating various exterior canopy styles are also among a number of areas of the project which will continue to be evaluated for cost effectiveness.
