WATSONTOWN — A chicken and waffle dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 Route 44, Watsontown.
The menu will include chicken and waffles, mashed potatoes, gravy, a vegetable, dessert and beverage.
