MILTON — Big things are happening at Milton’s smallest theater throughout the month of March.
“March 11 is our one-year anniversary,” said Elaine Pfeil, owner of The Tarry Shop, at 65 Broadway Street. “And March 13 is when the first live show happened in the theater space.”
Pfeil has been working hard to plan the anniversary celebration of The Tarry Shop, which she co-owns with husband John.
The shop is also home to Elaine Pfeil’s theater group, The Micro Theatre on Broadway.
“There’s a company that licenses a play called ‘White Rabbit Red Rabbit,’” Pfeil explained, while discussing an upcoming production. “This is the second year, but last year was the first year they offered a free license to theaters all over the world, kind of commemorating the fact that Broadway all shut down March 13, 2020 (due to COVID-19).”
“White Rabbit Red Rabbit,” a play by Nassim Soleimanpour, will be performed once more at The Tarry Shop, at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13.
For audiences who are unfamiliar with “White Rabbit Red Rabbit,” that fits within the tradition of how the play is performed.
“The thing about it is you can only perform the play if you’ve never seen it or read it. You read it cold, in front of the audience,” said Pfeil.
This year, Kate Bermingham, an assistant professor of Political Science at Bucknell University, will be the one performing.
“She was in here visiting the shop,” said Pfeil. “She was talking about how she used to do theater back in the day and she would love to get back into it at some point, so I said, ‘Hey, have I got an opportunity for you.’
“Because there’s no rehearsal, it’s a super easy commitment,” she continued. “You just show up one day, do the play, and that’s the extent of it.”
The Tarry Shop will also stage a play called “Kodachrome,” in late March
“We’re doing a one-act version. It’s a slice of life, small town, love and loss and restoration kind of a story,” said Pfeil.
What is particularly unique about The Tarry Shop’s staging of “Kodachrome” — which was originally set in the small New England town of Colchester — is that Pfeil has incorporated Milton landmarks into the scenery.
“The main character is a photographer, and so the scenery for this play is the photos that she’s taken,” said Pfeil. “A lot of local businesses around here let me use their places to be our sites, so there was a diner, a library, a grocery store, a graveyard, a florist. A lot of local businesses let me come in and take establishing shots and pictures with the actors.”
“Kodachrome” will run at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26. Performances will offer refreshments downstairs and charcuterie boards from The Two Owls, another business on Broadway.
While the upstairs theater space is devoted to staging plays and musicals, the downstairs bookstore also hosts readings from area authors.
“Saturday is our actual anniversary and we have an author coming,” said Pfeil.
An author event, which will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, will feature Dr. Anne Katona Linn, who recently published her book “Shedding Lies: Living Beyond Childhood Trauma.”
