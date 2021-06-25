Independence weekend celebration planned in Watsontown

WATSONTOWN — Those who served on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will receive special recognition during Watsontown’s Independence Day weekend celebration.
Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) President Barb Diehl said the community’s July 4 festivities will take place Saturday, July 3, due to the holiday falling on a Sunday.
Front-line workers have been selected as the grand marshals for the parade, which steps off at 10 a.m. from the area of the former Watsontown Elementary School building on Main Street.
“We will have a tractor-trailer truck at the beginning of the parade, a flatbed,” Diehl explained.
Anyone who is a front-line workers is invited to arrive at the parade staging area at 9:15 a.m. July 3 to ride on the flatbed.
“I have some signed up already (to ride on the float), I have a couple of nurses,” Diehl said. “Anybody who was front line, nurses, doctors, teachers, warehouse workers (are welcome).
“We just wanted to recognize everybody, not just what was deemed essential, everyone,” she continued. “If you were working in a grocery store, you were making everyone else’s lives move forward.”
While Watsontown’s Independence Day festivities were not held in 2020 due to the pandemic, Diehl said interest in this year’s celebration is running high.
“We are doing it on July 3 because the fourth falls on a Sunday this year,” she explained. “With having the parade at 10 o’clock in the morning, that would interfere with church services... This gives everybody a nice, long weekend.”
Diehl said the borough’s festivities are traditionally held on a Saturday when July 4 falls on a Sunday.
She also explained that the parade is sponsored by WABA, while following activities in the Watsontown Memorial Park are sponsored by Watsontown Borough. Many of the same volunteers are involved in planning all of the activities.
Diehl and Kaitlin Snoddy serve as parade co-chairs. They are joined by Rene Toro in co-chairing activities in the park.
Other volunteers involved heading up various areas of the festivities include: Travis Burrows, corn hole tournament; Tracy Myers, horseshoe tournament; Bill Runkle, arm wrestling tournament; and Liz and Dan Folk, car show.
Diehl said all of the celebration’s traditional events will be showcased this year. Prior to the start of the parade, the U.S. flag will be passed along Main Street, beginning between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m.
“The parade is coming together very well,” Diehl said. “I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me about the parade and being in it. I’m anticipating it will be pretty big.”
A record number of craft vendors have signed up to display items in the Watsontown Memorial Park, following the parade.
“We have 35 at this point,” Diehl said, adding that those interested are continuing to sign up to operate a stand.
“Nobody had the opportunity to go anywhere and do any thing last year,” she said. “All of the events were canceled all over the place.”
Because of that, she said there’s an increased interest in festivities taking place this year.
Other activities to be held in the park include a car show, horseshoe and corn hole tournaments, music, children’s games and food available for purchase.
While part of the festivities, the arm wrestling tournament will be held nearby, in the Watson Inn parking lot.
“When we were doing the scheduling and the setup, we weren’t sure what the COVID restrictions would be,” Diehl explained. “We were trying to space things out.”
She said a big crowd is expected to turn out for the tournament, which begins at 3. In the past, participants have come from as far away as New Jersey and Virginia to participate.
Individuals also come from near and far to participate in the car show. Registration for the show begins at 8 a.m. in the park, with awards being presented at 1:30.
The schedule of July 3 events in the Watsontown Memorial Park — except where noted — includes:
• 8 a.m., car show registration, with awards presented at 1:30.
• 9 a.m., parade forms, former Watsontown Elementary School building.
• 9:30 a.m., passing of the U.S. flag along Main Street.
• 10 a.m., parade moves along Main Street.
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., music by The Guys.
• 11:30 a.m., horseshoe tournament registration, with the tournament beginning at noon.
• 1:30 p.m., arm wrestling tournament registration begins, in the Watson Inn parking lot. Tournament begins at 3.
• 2 to 4:30 p.m., music by Milltown Blues.
• 2:30 p.m., corn hole tournament registration begin. Tournament begins at 3:30.
• 6:15 to 9 p.m., music by Rapid Run.
• 9:15 p.m., fireworks.
