District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
MIFFLINBURG — A Mifflinburg man was charged with DUI and related counts after Mifflinburg police said he crashed an ATV into a parked vehicle and fled the scene on foot.
The alleged incident occurred at 1:33 a.m. Jan. 7 along Walnut Street, Mifflinburg, Union County. Clayton James Reed, 21, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of DUI and summary counts of operation on streets and highways, operation in safe manner and accidents/reports-duty to stop and provide information.
Upon responding to the scene of the reported crash, police said Reed was seen fleeing on foot. Upon being apprehended, he allegedly showed signs of impairment and was found with an unopened can of beer in his pocket.
Later tests showed Reed’s blood-alcohol content to be .202%, police noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Trespass
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg police charged a 26-year-old Selinsgrove man with a misdemeanor count of trespass following an alleged incident at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 18 along Shipton Street, Mifflinburg, Union County.
Aidan Christopher Roy was allegedly warned not to trespass at the Mifflinburg residence. Roy was found to be at the residence, where he allegedly told police he wanted to be arrested so that he would not have to spend another night outside.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.
Strangulation
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged a Lewisburg man with strangulation and simple assault following an alleged incident at noon Dec. 8 along High Street, White Deer Township, Union County.
Kurtis Michael Sampsell, 27, has been charged with misdemeanor counts of strangulation and simple assault as well as a summary count of harassment.
Troopers said Sampsell was arguing with a female over money and threatened her with a pocket knife. Sampsell allegedly pushed the woman and placed her in a headlock, causing her to nearly black out. He also allegedly punched the female multiple times in the ribs, causing bruising.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Possession
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP – A Mifflinburg man has been charged with posession and related counts after troopers assisted marshals with a warrant service at 7:46 a.m. Sept. 29 along Johnstown Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Donald Duane Kouf, 49, was charged with three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, a felony count of possession of firearm prohibited and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
During a search of the residence, troopers said a rifle and marijuana plant was found, along with 58 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 152 grams of suspected cocained, 101 grams of marijuana and various paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
Possession of a small amount of marijuana
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — State police charged a New York man with misdemeanor drug offenses following a traffic stop at 4:49 p.m. Jan. 19 along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 206.8, White Deer Township, Union County.
Jowaine S. Tyrell, 26, of New Rochelle, N.Y., was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with summary counts of follow too closely and disregard traffic lane. A small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia was found in the vehicle, police noted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A Wellsboro man has been charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance and theft by unlawful taking following an alleged incident at 11:25 a.m. Jan. 24 at White Deer Run Treatment Facility, White Deer Run Road, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers charged Philip Lee Ciarlo, 43, after he allegeldy entered a nurse’s cart and took medication while the nurse was distracted.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8.
Theft by ulawful taking
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged a 60-year-old Duboistown man after he allegedly issued a bad check in the amount of $574 to Winfield Auction Center, Reitz Avenue, Union Township, Union County. James M. Benfield allegedly wrote the bad check and has not made good on the amount, police noted. He has been charged with misdemeanor counts of bad checks and theft by unlawful taking.
A prelminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are due for formal arraignment April 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Brenda Irene Bernstein, 70, of Beavertown, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of DUI and a summary count of careless driving.
• Brian Gordon Munns, 48, of White Deer, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two) and summary counts of careless driving and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
• Brenda Jo Middagh, 61, of Lock Haven, had a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of driving while license suspended and vehicle registration suspended held for court.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Aggravated assault
WATSONTOWN — Aggravated Assault, indecent exposure and resisting arrest charges have been filed against a 33-year-old Watsontown woman accused of biting Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite.
Samantha Wheless was charged as the result of an incident which occurred at 12:55 p.m. Jan 25 in an apartment in the 400 block of Main Street.
Officer Robert Baker wrote in court documents that he and Witherite responded after receiving reports of a woman yelling for help. The officers allegedly found Wheless to be nude, and refusing to put on clothing.
She allegedly yelled at neighbors, struck Witherite with a broom and bit him in the wrist as he attempted to take her into custody.
Witherite received medical treatment for his injuries, court documents stated.
Prohibited acts
WATSONTOWN — Two Watsontown men have been charged after allegedly being found in possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop conducted at 12:57 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 10 block of Main Street, Watsontown.
Michael Hoffman, 28, of Brimmer Avenue, has been charged with prohibited acts (two counts), driving while operation privilege is suspended or revoked and drivers required to be licensed. Samuel Stewart III, 45, of Michael Lane, has been charged with prohibited acts.
Police stopped a vehicle operated by Hoffman when a registration check found he had an expired license. Hoffman was allegedly found to be in possession of a hypodermic needle and three vials of testosterone cypionate.
Stewart, a passenger in the vehicle, was allegedly found to be in possession of two glass smoking devices with residue and hypodermic needles.
Hoffman was taken into custody on a warrant out of Cambria County, while Stewart was jailed on a warrant out of Montgomery County.
State Police At Milton DUI crash
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Mifflinburg man was taken into custody after a one-vehicle crash at 11:07 p.m. Jan. 26 along Baker Hollow Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Heath D. Munson was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado. Munson was belted and was not injured.
DUI
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 36-year-old Lewisburg woman was charged after troopers said she was under the influence of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Police said a 2009 Pontiac G6 was stopped at 1:57 p.m. Jan. 27 along Westbranch Highway and William Street, Union Township, Union County.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Milton woman was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with an unspecified injury when her vehicle went off the roadway and struck a barn at 11:54 a.m. Jan. 30 along Swengle Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Alexandrya Vanderwerker was traveling west in a 2017 Toyota Rav4 which went out of control in a right curve, went off the south side of the roadway and struck a barn, police noted. Vanderwerker was belted.
1-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted after a vehicle struck a utility pole at 12:57 a.m. Jan. 30 along Crossroads Drive, east of Bostian Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Alexis M. Swanger, 21, of Lewisburg, was traveling east in a 2008 Hyundai Accent when the vehicle went out of control, left the roadway and struck a utility pole, police reported. Swanger was belted.
Theft
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Prescription medication belonging to a64-year-old Watsontown man was allegedly stolen from his residence.
The incident was reported at 11:49 a.m. Jan. 31 along Hester Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County. Prescription hydrocodone and ascomp with codeine was allegedly taken.
Theft
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Thousands of dollars worth of truck parts were shipped to an address in southeast Ohio, but were never delivered, troopers reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 2:52 p.m. Jan. 5 from SS 60 Performance Diesel, 955 Beaver Run Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Lewisburg man was charged after he allegedly stole $595.17 worth of merchandise from Walmart.
Adam Culp, 31, was charged following an alleged incident at 3:56 p.m. Jan. 1 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 56-year-old New Columbia man to apply for a Discover credit card.
The incident was reported at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 25 along White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
