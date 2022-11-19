Marriage licenses
• Adam Yuskoski, 31, of Mount Carmel and Courtney Shirmer, 26, of Mount Carmel
• Lindie Morgante, 68, of Kulpmont and Robert Dove, 59, of Kulpmont.
• Robert Troxle Jr., 59, of West Chillisquaque Township and Traci Ferguson, 60, of West Chillisquaque Township.
• Traci Ritter, 51, of Northumberland and Mark Garza, 50, of Northumberland.
Deed transfers
• Vickie S. Necci by agent and Amy B. Necci agent to Reliance Capital Investment Group LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• Terry S. Fogelman, Lynda J. Fogelman, Robin Taylor and John C. Taylor Jr. to Kaitlyn Sarah Donnelly and Nichole Janette Carter, property in Milton, $1.
• Beatrice E. Gruneberg to Craig L. Gruneberg and Patricia A. Gruneberg, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Lisa L. Rubendall, Lisa L. Rubendall-Summers and Michael Summers to Kyra J. Noblit, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Chad R. Koletar to Nicholas J. Reichner and Jessica M. Reichner, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Du-Rite LLC to Juan Carlos Cedeno, property in Mount Carmel, $4,000.
• Angela M. Miller to Betty L. Shingara and Mitchel J. Laskoskie, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Cash Now LLC to Brian Patrick Barrick and Susan Renee Barrick, property iN Zerbe Township, $134,900.
• Dawn M. Lahr, Dawn M. Petrovich and Christopher J. Petrovich to Blaine P. Madara Jr., property in Coal Township, $43,000.
• Seth Bower and Rebecca Bower to Carol M. Christy, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
• Marie A. Reed estate and Richard L. Reed Jr. exeuctor to SCMD Properties LLC, property in Point Township, $1.
• Roger W. Betsker to Carmen L. Clayton, property in Point Township, $1.
• Arthur F. Fetterman, Phyllis A. Fetterman and Scott Fetterman individually and guardian to Robert T. Mabe II, property in Mount Carmel, $114,900.
• Shamokin City to Housing Authority of Northumberland County, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Center State Properties Inc. to Prestige Estates Limited, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Robert E. Knorr to Kyle Long, property in Ralpho Township, $210,000.
• Paul J. Strohecker estate and brian D. Bohner exeuctor to Chad Allen Dane, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• William H. Eichner and Angel M. Eichner to Angel M. Eichner, property in Sunbury, no amount listed.
• Jeffrey J. Baranoski and Tina M. Baranoski to Kenneth W. Lepley, property in Ralpho Township, $75,000.
• Shirley Klinger, Shirley Latsha and Randy A. Latsha to Richard Shipe and Ashley Ferster, property in Herndon, $1.
• Douglas P. Troutman, Sarah Dobeck and Sarah Dobeck Troutman to Robert F. Kerstetter Jr. and Angela Marie Hysock, property in Mount Carmel Township, $125,000.
• Fulton Bank NA to Mingzhu Chu and Li Hou, property in Shamokin, $63,000.
• Judith L. Ortmyer to Donald F. West Jr. and Mary K. West, property in Riverside, $189,900.
• Nolan Brothers Realty Company, Robert T. Nolan partner and individually, Rosanne B. Nolan and Kathleen B. Nolan to Mark J. Padula and Eleanor J. Padula, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Barabara Diane Topolski and Kim D. Dobson agent to James L. Burgess and Jennifer L. Burgess, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Glenn and Roberta Timmins Revocable Living Trust and Glenn J. Timmins trustee to Roberta B. Timmins, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Sue Ann Attig estate, Lora L. Casteline exeuctrix, Kelly S. Fisher exeuctrix and Kelly S. Roth to Jacob Mertz and Katelin Mertz, property in Point Township, $196,000.
• Brittney L. Lenig and Wayne A. Gearhart Jr. to Brett Chamberlain and Ashley Chamberlain, property in Sunbury, $155,000.
• Carolyn B. Yodis estate and Thomas J. Wallace exeuctor to Cameron Payton, property in Mount Carmel, $52,000.
• Thomas J. Hirsch estate and Charmange L. Cimino administrator to Trevor D. Shuder and Philip D. Cimino, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Louise L. Morgan to Honeymooners Real Estate LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Elaine Jepko to Eric Jepko, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Bernice M. Griffiths to Bernice M. Griffiths and Tami D. Zerbe, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Robert Larry Geist, Shirley A. Geist and Frederick J. Earle to Ernest J. Everitt and Thomas J. Everitt, property in Washington Township, $80,000.
• Paul Daniel Long and Dana Nicole Korbichh to Ronald M. Graziano, property in Coal Township, $125,000.
• Danika C. Mull, Danika C. Angstadt and John W. Angstadt III to Andrew Kalinoski and Stephanie Kalinsoki, property in Point Township, $1.
• Lawrence F. Polek and Anthony T. Polek to Christian M. Duganitz, property in Shamokin, $14,000.
• Jan Nye, Jamie Saleski prothonotary, Denise Ann Nye and Denise Dreibelbies to Denise Dreibelbes, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Gregory Joseph Sloditskie and Barbara Mary Lekon to Central Builders Supply Company Inc., property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Luis Nadal Sr. and Miriam Nadal to Alicia S. Goodman, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Dane S. Snyder estate, Khristian D. Snyder executor and Benjamin D. Snyder to Khristian D. Snyder and Benjamin D. Snyder, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
