LEWISBURG — A motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former Bucknell University Public Safety officer against his former employer was recently denied in Union County Court.
Judge Dudley Anderson upheld the "whistleblower" status of plaintiff Colby Snook, overruling the university's claims which included Snook would not be able to prove the facts of the case.
Anderson, Lycoming County senior judge, has been presiding over the proceedings as Union County judges Michael H. Sholley and Lori R. Hackenberg have recused themselves from decisions of substance in the matter.
Snook filed the initial complaint in January which claimed he was subject to a hostile work environment at Bucknell University Public Safety, before resigning in November.
Snook's allegations apparently stemmed from what started on Monday, May 17, 2021, when he was called to look into report of a suspicious male trespassing and purportedly harassing a female student in a restroom.
Snook alleged that Steve Barilar, then-chief of Public Safety, allowed the suspect access to a phone which was secured as evidence, and that a program was run which destroyed evidence. Alleged use of such a program was confirmed by state police.
The university’s preliminary objections said Snook’s claim of wrongdoing did not warrant “whistleblower” status. The former officer's resignation in November, the defendants claimed, was also voluntary.
Mike Ferlazzo, Bucknell University spokesman, said the university does not comment on matters in litigation.
The plaintiff's actions have been lauded by student groups wary of safety issues on the Bucknell University campus and operations of the Public Safety department.
Anthony Morgan, Public Safety chief, began in the job once held by Barilar earlier this year. He addressed concerns of students and other university stakeholders in a town hall-style meeting in March.
Morgan pledged to review department policies and procedures.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
