LEWISBURG — A motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former Bucknell University Public Safety officer against his former employer was recently denied in Union County Court.

Judge Dudley Anderson upheld the "whistleblower" status of plaintiff Colby Snook, overruling the university's claims which included Snook would not be able to prove the facts of the case. 

Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.