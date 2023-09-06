WATSONTOWN — Noting a series of inspections dating back two years, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling for an investigation into a Watsontown-area guinea pig breeder.
PETA on Tuesday released a copy of a letter sent to Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz calling for an investigation into a facility operated by John and Vera King, at 2285 Seagrave Drive, near Watsontown.
The letter asks Matulewicz to have either his office or “the proper law-enforcement agency” investigate allegations against the Kings.
Matulewicz said he just received the letter from PETA Tuesday morning, and vowed to consider the letter and the evidence in the case.
Along with the letter to Matulewicz, PETA also released 14 pages of copies of United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reports on inspections conducted at the King’s facility.
The most recent report, dated July 14, states a white guinea pig was found to be “lethargic and reluctant to move.”
“When nudged, the animal seemed unable to move or support its weight,” the report stated. “The licensee had not observed the health condition in this animal and had not contacted the attending veterinarian.”
The furthest-back inspection report provided was dated Jan. 19, 2021. It stated that a black and white female guinea pig appeared lethargic, with a sunken eye and heavy breathing.
“The facility is not utilizing a cleaning step such as using soap or detergent,” the reported stated. “Failure to clean surfaces with a detergent to remove organic material before sanitizing can result in the disinfectant not being effective.”
A reported dated May 6, 2022, notest that a female guinea pig was found to have lameness in her rear legs.
“The animal was unable to support its weight in the back end and walked by pulling itself with the front legs,” the report states.
An inspection report dated Aug. 11, 2022, alleges the facility did not provide the required amount of floor space.
“There was one pen with 17 adult guinea pigs and three pens with 23, 25 and 26 weanling guinea pigs,” the report states. “The pens measured 48 by 24 inches or 1,125 square inches of floor space. Each adult requires a minimum of 101 square inches of floor space.”
A report dated April 17 alleges a white weanling guinea pig was found with an eye abnormality, and in need of veterinary care.
“Eye abnormalities can affect the vision, can be indicative of disease or injury, can be painful and affect the overall health and well-being of the animal,” the report states.
In the letter to Matulewicz, PETA states the report findings “may violate Pennsylvania’s neglect statute.”
“The USDA renders no aid or relief whatsoever to animals on site, and these reports carry no criminal or civil penalties and don’t preempt criminal liability for acts of animal neglect under state law,” the letter states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.