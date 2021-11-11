WILLIAMSPORT — The Billtown Blues Association’s annual fundraiser, Fall Into the Blues, returns to the Garden Terrace Room of the Genetti Hotel in downtown Williamsport, Saturday, Nov. 27, with a 4 p.m. start time and doors opening at 3:30 p.m.
All the performing musicians on the bill contribute their time and talent to support the ongoing work of the Billtown Blues Association, especially in their effort to financially support the Noaker/Combs Duo and the Cadillac Cats as they make the voyage to Memphis, Tenn. in January to participate in the 37th Annual International Blues Challenge.
The music will kick off with the Noaker/Combs Duo taking the stage at 4 p.m. The duo consists of Bryan Noaker and Allan Combs II, both of whom are previous audition winners and had the opportunity to represent the BBA in Memphis. Bryan with Kimbo Reickley in 2018 and Allan with the Twin Sinners in 2019.
Taking the stage next will be the Williamsport-based Cadillac Cats. For the band as a whole, they will be going to the IBC for the first time in January. Band leader Blair Mitcheltree competed in Memphis 2015 as part of the solo/duo. Also, bass player Garrett Gaetano had a chance to perform on Beale Street as part of the Youth Showcase with The Youngblood Blues Band from the Uptown Music Collective. Harmonica player Shawn Strickland has been part of the IBC a few times either as a solo or as the duo Mini Mojo, first with his father Gary Strickland and then Colin Beatty.
Closing the show, out of the Philadelphia area, will be Slim and the Perkolators. Veterans of the 2020 IBC representing the Central Delaware Blues Society, Slim has become one of the finest harp players in the Philly region. He’s a member of the Pennsylvania Blues Hall of Fame and was the youngest to receive such an honor.
Fall Into the Blues will also offer its fifth annual silent auction. The auction offers a wide variety of items for everyone to bid on from a framed and signed BBA festival poster to a catered prepared dinner.
The Billtown Blues Association is now in its 32nd year of producing events in Lycoming County, celebrating America’s homegrown music, providing performing opportunities for local and regional artists, and supporting the arts in the Susquehanna Valley. Plans are currently underway for the 32nd Annual Billtown Blues Festival slated for June 10-12, at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville. “Early bird” priced tickets for the festival will be on sale during the Fall Into the Blues concert.
More information is available at www.billtownblues.org.
