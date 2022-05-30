LEWISBURG — Seven Mountains Audubon will hold its Monthly Educational Program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the Kelly Township Building.
The guest speaker will be Kerry Givens, a bird photographer.
He has lead a trip to Australia and each year has given a lecture at the Philadelphia Flower Show. Givens specializes in macrophotography, and his program will focus on birds, plants and insects in the natural world.
