WILLIAMSPORT — Bottles and Brews VIII. a fundraising event for the Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at 858 West Fourth St., Williamsport.
Beer, wines, coffee, tea and foods will be available from 30 participating vendors. Tickets priced at $35 per person for Taber members ($40 for non-members), are available at the museum website and in-person. Call 570-326-3326 or visit tabermuseum.org for more information.
The museum will be offering 32-ounce growlers emblazoned with the Taber logo and containing a pass, allowing for a half-price fill of the growler at a number of the participating vendors. A pint glass and a lanyard for ease of tastings will be offered for sale. Tee shirts with the Bottles and Brews logo and the museum logo will premiere at the event and will be available for sale.
A number of raffle prizes will be offered, including a hand-made wine rack and handsomely-crafted wooden buckets filled with an assortment of beverages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.