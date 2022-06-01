MILTON — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce will be holding its first ever rebroadcast of the annual Leadercast live stream event. Leadercast, the largest single-day leadership conference, was held Wednesday, May 4, in Ohio and streamed by hundreds of organizations including the chamber, which held an all day viewing event at the Silver Moon Banquet Hall in Lewisburg.
Tea Jay Aikey, president and CEO of the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, said attendance at the live stream was lower than usual but feedback from participants was exceptional.
As a result, the chamber has secured the rights to remotely rebroadcast the seminars during the month of July, broken into four two-hour segments. Aikey said she hopes the shorter segments and remote viewing will make it easier for participants to take time out of their day to watch the conference.
Participants can sign up for all four broadcasts, or pick and choose based on their schedule or the speakers that interest them. Each segment will be available for a three day period for participants to view at their own pace.
“Those who did attend the event were so blown away by all the content,” Aikey said. “This was our third year doing it, and my fifth time attending, and by far this was the best content I’ve gotten from any of them.”
This year’s Leadercast, subtitled “The One Thing”, featured 10 speakers from across a variety of fields who all spoke on a single central question: “What is the one thing that makes a leader worth following?”
Speakers included former sports agent Molly Fletcher, actor LeVar Burton, Pastor Andy Stanely, aerospace engineer Diana Trujillo and CEO Angela Duckworth.
“I am partial to Flecther and Stanley, but they all had something really great to give,” said Aikey. “There’s just some things that still hit you pretty hard afterwards.”
Aikey said she was struck by discussions on the importance of valuing drive over talent and the power of improvisation.
“It’s really worthy to try to continue to grow and encourage ourselves to be better,” Aikey said. “Hopefully some folks step up to the plate and invest in themselves, we seldom do that easily but we need to invest in ourselves”
“You don’t have to be in a leadership role,” she added. “We all are leaders in their own way, whether at home, in our church, in our community, we’re all leaders.”
The four broadcasts will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 6-8, 13-15, 20-22 and 27-29. Participants can register online up until the date of the first broadcasted segment, but spaces are limited and are on a first-come first-serve basis.
