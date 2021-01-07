WASHINGTON — Both parties fulfilled a duty to the United States Constitution when they reconvened Wednesday and certified Democrat Joe Biden as president-elect.
So noted Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.12) in a statement which also said the afternoon attack on the U.S. Capitol was an attack on "our democratic republic." The House of Representatives went into an hours-long recess after politically-motivated demonstrators breached security measures at the Capitol.
Keller later spoke later at the joint session as Pennsylvania delegation members sought to block inclusion of electoral votes from the commonwealth. His statement reiterated comments maintaining Gov. Tom Wolf and cabinet officials prevented state legislators from fulfilling a "clear constitutional authority to set election proceedings." Josh Shapiro, state attorney general, was also criticized for inaction.
The challenge failed by a vote of 282-138.
"While the objection failed, I intend to work with my colleagues in the Pennsylvania General Assembly and county commissioners charged with administering elections to ensure that these constitutional abuses never happen again," Keller wrote Thursday afternoon. "We will move forward as one nation and ensure the peaceful transition of power occurs as it has every four years since 1792."
Keller credited the National Guard, Capitol Police and other law enforcement for helping make it possible for the session to reconvene. A request for an interview was pending as of Thursday afternoon.
