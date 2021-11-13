MILTON — After taking a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, model trains will be chugging along a 20-by-60-foot layout this holiday season.
The Milton Model Train Museum, located on the third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center at 139 S. Front St., will kick off its free holiday open house season from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. In addition, the museum will be open 1 to 4 p.m. on the following dates: Nov. 27, 28, and Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19 and 26.
"It's great to be back this year," Barry Mabus, a volunteer with the museum, said.
While the museum was closed last year due to the pandemic, he said it has welcomed visitors on several occasions this year.
"We were open for the Harvest Festival," Mabus said. "We've had groups come in that we ran the trains for."
However, he noted the holiday open houses are the biggest events for the museum. Over a typical holiday season, between 2,500 and 3,000 people visit.
"We've had people from other states, other countries that have stopped in," Mabus said. "We've had people from New Zealand, Japan that have been in the area visiting people (and stopped by the museum)."
Recently, he said the museum received a donation of three tin-plate model railroad engines and other memorabilia.
The items will be on display in a case in the museum's entryway.
According to Mabus, the tin-plate engines were likely crafted prior to World War II. The items were donated to the museum by Robert Klenke, of Camp Hill.
Among the new items on the train layout is a model engine house, crafted by museum volunteer Phil Reedy. Mabus installed lighting inside of the model.
Mabus said new volunteers are always welcome to help with the upkeep of the display.
"We are in every Monday night, from about 6 to 9 o'clock, working on maintenance," he said.
Currently, about eight volunteers give their time to assist with the upkeep of the museum.
The Milton Model Train Museum was founded in 2007 after the O-gauge scale model collection of the late Rev. Robert Walker was donated to The Improved Milton Experience (TIME). The display features a 1950s-era replica of Milton and has continued to expand over the last 14 years.
Approximately 30 engines and 100 pieces of rolling stock are owned by the museum and are part of the display.
Children who visit the museum this year will be eligible to enter one of four prizes. The winners will be drawn Dec. 26.
Prizes in the 1- to 6-year-old category are a Christmas Express train and a North Pole Express train. Prizes in the 7- to 12-year-old category are a Union Pacific train and a Santa Fe train.
