LEWISBURG — One dozen local children spent this week honing their outdoor skills and learning about ecology, conservation and local wildlife.
“This is the first-ever conservation day camp for youth in the community and we’re running it through the Linn Conservancy,” said Becky Stugart, adventure coordinator for the Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy. “Monday through Friday, the children are learning all kinds of skills, and they’re learning how to be conservationists and environmental stewards.”
The Conservation Day Camp was held at the Dale-Engle-Walker House, with each day offering new and exciting activities for the campers.
“On Monday they made walking sticks, so lots of arts and crafts and personal expression. We also did forest immersion as well with forest immersion therapist Ron Aunkst,” said Stugart.
On Tuesday, a professor from Bucknell University came to the camp and took the kids on a hike throughout the surrounding trail system, teaching them about various plants and trees along the way.
“Wednesday morning we had the Susquehanna River Basin Commission out. They were here to talk to the children about watershed conservation and then the animals that live in water,” said Stugart.
It wasn’t just native fauna that kids were treated to. On Thursday, members of the Strike K-9 Search and Rescue team demonstrated how specially trained rescue dogs can help locate someone who gets lost in the woods.
“Once (my dog Zoe) comes into scent, she should go into them and then come back to me, bark at me, which means she made the find and I’ll ask her to show me. And she’ll take me back in,” said Vikki Coupe, a dog handler for Strike K-9 Search and Rescue. “Zoe has two confirmed finds up on the Appalachian Trail. She found two families.”
Kids had the chance to hide at various locations around the property, after which dogs like Zoe were sent off to locate them. After dogs successfully found who they were looking for, they were rewarded with treats and playtime.
The camp also taught participants about orienteering, including how to read a map and a compass. The also learned primitive skills, such as how to build a campfire and set up a tent. Today, families will have the opportunity to visit for an overnight campout, where kids can demonstrate the skills they had been working on throughout the week.
While this was the first year for the camp, Stugart said the conservancy would like to provide similar experiences in the future.
“We’re hoping to do it every year. This year it was open for children ages 8 to 17. The age group we ended up getting was ages 8 to 13,” she said. “We had 12 kids this year. We’re hoping to expand it next year to do at least one camp, the same age group, or maybe do two camps and break it up into different age groups.
“And we’d like to advance the skills we’re teaching as well, so whoever attended this year’s camp, maybe next year there’s an advanced level.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
