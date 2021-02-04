MIFFLINBURG — Troopers are seeking information related to the theft of a 2005 Kenworth truck equipped with a drill rig valued at $250,000 from East West Drilling Inc., Mifflinburg.
The alleged theft occurred sometime between 6 p.m. Jan. 26 and 4 a.m. Jan. 28 at East West Drilling, 157 Buffalo Creek Road, Buffalo Township, Union County. The truck was red and the rig is a 2004 Schramm drill rig.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Milton at 570-524-2662.
