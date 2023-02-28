DANVILLE — Geisinger, Evangelical Community Hospital and Allied Services Integrated Health System has launched the triennial Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) to identify challenges and solutions to local health-based topics.

“The CHNA provides us with a snapshot of key health challenges affecting our communities,” said Matt Walsh, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Geisinger. “It leverages information from a variety of reliable resources — Pennsylvania Department of Health, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Anne E. Casey Foundation, U.S. Census, for example — and marries it with information from people in our community. It informs our strategy and helps us identify what we can do to improve our communities. Finally, the CHNA assists other organizations who can provide additional services to our area.”

