WILLIAMSPORT — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) announced Monday he will not seek another term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"With control of Congress and the direction of our nation at stake, this election is bigger than any one person," Keller said, in a statement. "Rather than pit Republicans against Republicans, which the Congressional map chosen by the liberal Pennsylvania Supreme Court does, I am committed to helping take back the House, holding Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat, and electing a conservative governor. To that end, I am not going to run against another member of Pennsylvania's Republican Congressional Delegation."
For the remainder of his term this year, Keller said he and his team will continue to provide residents of the district "with the highest level of service."
"Representing the values of the outstanding people of Central and Northeast Pennsylvania, who go to work every day and get the job done, has been the privilege of a lifetime," Keller said. "Thank you to everyone who has allowed me to do it."
Keller announced Feb. 24 that he would seek the Republican nomination for the "new" 9th Congressional District.
The area includes portions of the 12th District now served by Keller and the currently drawn 9th District represented by Republican Dan Meuser. The new lines were selected by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and based on a map drawn by voters who petitioned the court to intervene in the redistricting process.
Meuser also announced plans to seek the 9th House seat.
Keller was the winner of a special election in 2019 to fill the seat of Tom Marino, who resigned shortly after starting a fifth term. Keller also represented the 85th State House District since winning in 2010 and succeeding Russ Fairchild, who retired.
