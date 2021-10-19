LEWISBURG — The top two administrators of the Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) presented proposed goals for the 2021-22 school year.
Reports were accepted by the LASD board of directors at their most recent meeting.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer A. Polinchock-Baugh included developing a Future Ready Initiative for kindergarten through grade 12 among the top goals. Existing instructional technology could be used in the process to redesign student instructional experiences.
Implementing a comprehensive plan for facility modernization and efficiency and putting other efficiencies in place were also listed in the top tier of district goals.
Cathy Moser, LASD assistant superintendent, reiterated the goals of the superintendent. Moser also listed work with the superintendent and an administrative leadership team to "revamp, refine and revitalize" the entire scope of the district curriculum.
Other goals included development of an inclusive school and community culture which would attend to well-being of district stakeholders. Student wellness aspects including bullying and harassment, social and emotional growth as well as staff health and wellness were also listed among goals.
Meantime, Eric Wetzel, Linntown Intermediate School principal, said math classes were challenging for students but the level of collaboration among students was worth noting.
George Drozin, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School principal, said it was now the end of the first marking period. A middle school mini-THON would be planned in support of the Four Diamonds fundraising effort and a sign language club was being formed.
Joshua Popowycz, Lewisburg Area High School assistant principal, said student clubs were being consolidated but the lineup of clubs was impressive.
Kelly Elementary School Principal Chrisitan Ruhl said question and answer sessions would be available during the weeks of parent conferences via Zoom. He anticipated questions about report cards, in-home resources and others. Ruhl noted a Russian tortoise and habitat was now part of a school classroom through a Green Dragon Foundation donation.
Stephanie Beaver, director of athletics and pupil services noted an in-service day was planned to work with special education teachers. A plan was envisioned for what special education may look like in the future. Areas of attention would include transitions, compliance, career goals and others.
Extra-compensatory positions and salaries were approved for the 2021-2022 as part of a personnel report.
Among them, Dirk Remensnyder, (high school boys assistant basketball coach, $1,782), Kenneth Wagner, Jr. (high school boys assistant basketball coach, $1,561.50), Brandon Fedoriw (ninth grade boys basketball coach, $2,461), Benjamin Frankel (junior high boys basketball coach, $2,021), Luke Smith (junior high boys’ basketball coach, $2,021), Brent Sample (head coach high school girls basketball, $7,680), Mallory Sample (assistant high school girls basketball coach, $4,250) and Lindsay Hawksworth (assistant high school girls basketball coach, $2,461).
Derek Updegraff (head coach high school swimming and diving, $5,860), Justin Michaels (head coach wrestling, $7,680), Thomas Michaels (assistant wrestling coach, $1,782), Nathan Wagner (assistant wrestling coach, $1,230.50), Robert Bartlett (head coach junior high wrestling coach, $3,594), Justin Gessner (junior high wrestling assistant coach, $2,021), Raymond Krout (head coach high school bowling, $5,860), Jeffrey Myers, Sr. (assistant bowling coach, $4,250 and Sharron Metzger, (varsity boys basketball, varsity girls basketball game manager and junior high baskletball game manager, $3,366 total).
Other personnel moved included including approving Celia Shiffer (CSIU guest teacher), Ryan Duffy (Social Studies grades 7 through 12), Wendy Wat (elementary kindergarten through grade 6) and Janet Robinson (art kindergarten through grade 12).
Resignations on the report included Mercedes Zettelmoyer, (middle school instructional aide), Andrea Galbraith (high school office clerical/supervisory aide)
New support staff included Lisa Joseph (intermediate school instructional aide, $11.80 per hour), Jamie Snyder (middle school office clerical/supervisory aide, $10.70 per hour) and Katelyn Hoover (administrative secretary, high school and athletic offices, $12.70 per hour).
