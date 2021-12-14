WASHINGTONVILLE — With model trains chugging around multiple tracks at the same time in the basement of his Washingtonville-area home, Marlin Tanner explained that his passion for the hobby was sparked as a teenager.
“My dad bought me a train at Christmas time,” said Tanner, who was 15 at the time he received the gift. “I just became interested in (model railroading).”
A graduate of the Danville Area High School and a Vietnam veteran, Tanner’s interest in model railroading picked up in 2007, after he retired from a career in the trucking industry.
Tanner served in the U.S. Army from 1967 until 1969, including a 15-month stint in Vietnam. He noted his time in the service had many “ups and downs,” including facing combat in Vietnam.
Up until the time he retired from the trucking industry, Tanner annually set up a model train under he and wife Norma’s Christmas tree. Eventually, the display outgrew the area.
“It started getting bigger and bigger,” he said.
Now, his basement is filled with model railroading displays. The largest display area is a platform 12-feet wide by 20-feet long, which was build by Tanner.
He has train sets of varying sizes, including HO gauge, O gauge, S gauge and N scale.
Tanner has purchased his trains and accessories through model railroading stores in Montoursville, Williamsport and near the Pennsylvania/Ohio boarder.
“I bet there are around 50 train cars (on my display),” Tanner said.
Multiple buildings, and even a giant Ferris wheel, also dot the display. Tanner and his wife particularly enjoy purchasing church buildings to be included.
“We like our churches, fancy churches,” he said.
Model railroading is a hobby for Tanner, with him noting that only a few friends have seen his display.
“About every couple weeks I come down (to display in the basement), sometimes a little bit more,” he said. “I enjoy watching (the trains) go around.”
He enjoys running multiple trains on the various tracks at the same time.
Tanner said his train display has few mechanical breakdowns. He occasionally calls his friend Gary Leech Sr. to help if there is a breakdown which he can’t fix.
Tanner is a member of the Reading and Susquehanna Model Railroad Club, which operates a train display at the West Milton Park on River Road, West Milton.
The display in West Milton will be open to the public in December. Open houses will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 17-19, and Dec. 24, 26 and 31.
