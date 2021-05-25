MIFFLINBURG — Green Ridge Country Market, a popular destination on Forest Hill Road north of Mifflinburg, started 30 years ago this year.
Owners Gary and Cathy Smith have operated the market and been a steward of its growth since 2001.
"The original owners were Edward and Louella Zimmerman," said Gary Smith. "At that time it was one of the only bulk food stores in the area."
Smith credited the Zimmermans for growing the market before leaving to serve as missionaries. Green Ridge was a delicatessen and one of the few sources of bulk food in the area at the time.
"As years have gone on, we expanded the deli and began making all our own deli salads," he said. "We put in a full-line bakery, it didn't have a bakery before (and we) began a barbecue."
Smith said the bakery is a place where the goods are made from scratch and without commercial fillings.
"All our fillings are made here," he said. "All crusts are made here."
Salads are similarly made on site without preservatives, which Smith said reflected the qualities Green Ridge is committed to.
"That's kind of who we are," he added. "We also started selling flowers, expanded the freezer and cooler section and we sell hoagies. The newest tradition is rib-eye steak hoagies."
Customers in search of fresh peaches will also enjoy those from the orchard behind the market building. Smith said mid-summer is the peak time for peaches from the orchard, with others available at other times.
An outdoor barbecue, a Saturday operation, features ribs, chicken, beef brisket, pork, pulled pork and seafood. Through the years, they have also begun to make family recipes on request and done some catering.
The last 14 months have brought challenges including prices of products, reliably getting those products and finding sufficient skilled people to do what needs to be done.
"It's been a blessing seeing people come back and buying local," Smith added. "COVID hasn't all been bad, but I am a little concerned about getting product. Prices are really going crazy. That's a concern as well as the ability to stay competitive with prices going up so fast it is hard to keep margins."
Smith was looking forward to the 2021 summer season, but added that the holidays and winter are also a time for special items. They include gingerbread houses, which can be shipped, and donuts made from scratch. A gingerbread house was shipped to a person in the military stationed in Japan a number of years ago.
In 20 years, Smith said loyal customers have turned into personal friends, including second generation customers. He can recall customers as children who have since had children of their own.
"I don't know how many thousands of dollars I've spent over the years giving Smarties away to children," Smith added. "We've got Smarties at the counter for the children."
College students in the area have also discovered Green Ridge. Smith said the market has earned a nickname, "The Ridge," among the students.
