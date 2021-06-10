LEWISBURG — In spite of the challenges posed by COVID-19, the Bucknell University kept students on campus throughout an unprecedented year. Students made it through the entire academic year on campus.
“What we have accomplished together at Bucknell is nothing short of miraculous, and I would never have believed that we would be able pull this off a year or so ago,” said Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak. “When I talk to colleagues at other universities, who have had so much more turmoil, both pandemic-related and financial, I am proud to be part of an institution that has weathered the storm so well. I deeply appreciate all that everyone did to make that possible.”
“This has been a remarkable thing that we all have accomplished this year,” added President John Bravman. “Imagine where we were one year ago. Imagine the fears and concerns, and those have continued during this year, but we’ve done our best together and what we have accomplished is really quite remarkable and special. And I believe that in the annals of Bucknell 20, 50 and 100 years from now, they’ll be writing about what we all have done to make it through the year.”
“We were very thoughtful about the health and safety of the community while centering our students and their needs in the process,” said Dean of Students Amy Badal. “We knew that our policies and protocols were going to be a challenge for some of our students because it was new for them but ultimately, they rose to the occasion in ways that we never imagined. We heard from our students a resounding ‘We want to be in-person’ therefore our goal was to remain open and do whatever it took to provide them with an in-person experience. This involved coordinating an exorbitant number of details, holding many conversations with key constituents including students and parents and working together as a University to make it happen.”
The students took note and were appreciative.
“I am glad and honored to say that Bucknell was able to complete an on-campus academic year despite the concerns of the pandemic,” said Madison Scopano, a member of the Class of 2022 and Bucknell Student Government president. “We are very fortunate to have had this capacity, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the staff in Student Health, the Counseling & Student Development Center, COVID testing, facilities and dining workers, COVID transporters, the administration, and many others. Personally, I know many of these individuals didn’t take a single day off. They did this to prioritize the students, our health and education, to give us the best year they could.”
In order to remain vigilant against the virus, student testing protocol became more aggressive over the year — from a COVID test every 10 to 14 days initially in the fall, to a weekly regimen during positive spikes and the entire spring semester. The university also announced a travel policy in September where students who traveled beyond a 30-mile radius were required to notify the Dean of Students’ office and then undergo a re-entry plan prior to returning to their campus housing and classes.
The changing knowledge about COVID-19 kept Bucknell Student Health constantly on alert for the best ways to combat it. They also learned from their own experiences with contact tracing and isolation housing.
“I think the more experience our contact tracing team had, as well as the more experience Student Health had with housing and recognizing how different housing areas may interact with each other, we got a better sense of what our weaknesses were in the fall and so we were able to get more aggressive with our contact tracing,” says Dr. Catherine O’Neil, medical director, Bucknell Student Health.
The university’s partnership with its testing vendor, GENETWORx, ultimately played a big role in medical success.
“GENETWORx really stepped up and became our COVID lab,” O’Neil said. “Any situation that we had at Bucknell Student Health that required additional testing, they reacted to immediately. Any questions that we had about test results, I was able to connect with the lab director and get a response in less than an hour. Because their testing sensitivity and specificity were so high, it really helped us to identify students early in the process and prevent the spread of disease on campus in a way that we wouldn’t have been able to accomplish with lesser labs.”
Getting students back to campus and keeping them healthy and safe was one thing. Getting them the education they desired during a pandemic was another. In order to do that, the faculty first had to implement different educational modalities amid changing pandemic conditions.
It wasn’t just the delivery model that had to be adapted but the classrooms themselves. Spaces adapted for teaching included outdoor tents set up around campus, the 1,200-seat Weis Center for the Performing Arts and the Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium, among others. Indoors, seating was rearranged for maximum distance between occupants, and cleaning supplies were provided for students and faculty to wipe down spaces after classes adjourned.
"The biggest areas to which we had to adapt were remote teaching and learning,” Mermann-Jozwiak said. “We made a lot of investments in classroom infrastructure and classroom technology upgrades to also accommodate remote students, since we had students on campus and students Zooming in at the same time. We enhanced our outdoor WiFi for classes and purchased new technology for our faculty.”
Ultimately, Mermann-Jozwiak sees the advancements in educational delivery benefitting the University long after the pandemic.
“Our faculty have become a lot more tech-savvy and are able to integrate technology into their teaching,” she says. “Technology in teaching shouldn't be used, I believe, for its own sake, but to enhance teaching and offer additional ways of learning for students."
Bucknell marked its 175th anniversary on Feb. 5 at the start of the second semester.
If all goes well, the Bucknell experience may return to more normal this fall, with a few “new normal” twists.
“What the pandemic afforded us is an opportunity to reset and re-create the Bucknell experience; and that I find incredibly exciting,” Badal said. “We are ready to embrace the fall and provide students with programs, events and services to engage and connect them with the university for the best experience inside and outside the classroom."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.