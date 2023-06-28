Watsontown July 4th

A strong crowd was on hand for Watsontown’s July 4 car show in 2022.

 PROVIDED BY LIZ FOLK

WATSONTOWN — If you’re planning to spend time in Watsontown on Tuesday, July 4, those organizing the community’s Independence Day festivities are encouraging you to bring a chair and spend the day in the park.

The celebration begins with the traditional parade at 9:30 a.m. along Main Street, with festivities continuing through 10 p.m. in the Watsontown Memorial Park.

