WATSONTOWN — If you’re planning to spend time in Watsontown on Tuesday, July 4, those organizing the community’s Independence Day festivities are encouraging you to bring a chair and spend the day in the park.
The celebration begins with the traditional parade at 9:30 a.m. along Main Street, with festivities continuing through 10 p.m. in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
“This is the 49th year for the celebration to take place in Watsontown,” said Barb Diehl, president of the Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA). “We are planning some special things for next year as it will be the 50th year.”
Independence Day festivities in Watsontown have evolved over the past 49 years.
“Over the years, it went from the parade to the park, with food and music in the park,” Diehl said. “We now have a cornhole tournament, horseshoe tournament, arm wrestling tournament, vendors, crafts, games for the kids, a huge car show and still continue the music and food.”
Registration for the annual car show, held as part of the festivities, begins at 8 a.m. in the park, and runs until noon.
Judging of the cars will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m., with trophies awarded at 1:30.
“The car show and the arm wrestling tournaments have been the big draws the last few years. Last year’s car show had well over 100 vehicles,” said Diehl.
Liz Folk, organizer of the car show, said the show has been held for at least 10 years.
“My husband Dan and I have been in charge of the car show since 2016,” she said. “We have been very blessed and are very thankful for the many people who come from far and wide to visit our car show, resulting in tremendous growth over the years.”
Prior to 2016, she said fewer than 50 cars typically participated.
“In the first year that Dan and I organized it, we had almost 90,” Folk said. “Last year we had 170 and had to turn several away as we ran out of room.
“This year we have more of an area to park the cars.”
Folk said the car show is interactive, which is why she believes it to be a popular event.
“First and foremost, our car show is unlike any other because there is something to do for everyone, whether they are in the car show or just viewing the vehicles,” she said.
“At the car show our DJ, Don Cicero with AM Flashback keeps the audience engaged with trivia, prizes, going out into the show and talking with people. He even gets people dancing,” she continued. “He also plays the National Anthem at noon, which brings the park to a standstill.”
The car show will also feature door prizes, giveaways and the game “What’s That Junk in Your Trunk,” where participants try to guess unusual vehicle parts or tools.
“This year we are doing a Wax On/Wax Off challenge to see who can wax the hood of a car the fastest,” she added. “Also this year is the Kids Matchbox Race, where the kids can race Matchboxes down a track.”
Unique trophies are also given out at the event. Those include Best in Testosterone, Vehicle You Would Lose Your License In, Kid’s Choice, as well as a People’s Choice awards for Vehicle You Would Have the Most Fun In.
The community’s parade itself forms at 9 a.m. at the former Watsontown Elementary School building. At 9:30 a.m., the U.S. flag will be handed down Main Street to those gathered for the festivities. The parade steps off at 10.
Diehl said the tradition of passing the flag is an act that is unique to Watsontown’s July 4 celebration.
“The passing of the flag began in 1987 and was begun by Russell Guthrie,” she explained. “This tradition was stopped for several years. Approximately 15 years, ago we brought the tradition back. People enjoy going into the center of the street and passing the American flag hand-to-hand, from one end of town to the other.
“We generally have a military member or veteran pass the flag with them to make sure that it is cared for.”
The 10th annual arm wrestling tournament gets underway with weigh-ins from 1:30 to 3 p.m., when the tournament begins.
From 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. there will be live music by The Tickles, and from 6:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. there will be live music by Rapid Run.
Diehl said numerous groups will be fundraising in the park during the festivities.
“Fundraising is the main thing for most of our food vendors, children’s games and cake wheel to name a few,” she said. “There are food vendors that are local nonprofits earning funds for their organization.
“The children’s games will be run by a group of teens earning money for a church trip, and the cake wheel is run by a church and also an animal sanctuary. These are just some of the fundraising activities.”
A fireworks display, scheduled for 9:15 p.m., will cap the day’s festivities.
For more information on Watsontown’s celebration, visit www.facebook.com/watsontowns4thofjuly.
