State Police At Milton 3-vehicle crash (injury)
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — One person sustained a suspected minor injury in a three-vehicle crash which occurred at 9:49 p.m. July 20 along Red Ridge Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2013 Nissan Altima driven by Cooper George, 21, of Mifflinburg, traveled off the roadway, struck a fence, an embankment and went airborne. The car then struck a 2006 Kia Rio, which rotated and struck a 2001 Chrysler Town and Country.
George, who troopers said was not belted, sustained a suspected minor injury. He was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
The New Berlin Fire Company responded to the scene.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Three persons sustained injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 4:20 p.m. July 24 along Westbranch Highway at AJK Boulevard, Kelly Township, Union County.
State police said a 2009 Dodge Caliber driven by Ellen J. Mull, 81, of Muncy, was traveling north when it attempted a left turn onto AJK Boulevard and was struck by a southbound 2005 Ford Mustang driven by Troy A. Berkheiser, 51, of Mifflinburg. Both drivers and a passenger in the Mustang, Beth L. Cameron, 85, of Montgomery, were belted and Mull and Cameron were transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with suspected injuries.
Mull will be cited with traffic-control signals, police reported.
2-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 6:57 p.m. Simday along Interstate 80 westbound, at mile marker 207, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2002 Honda Odyssey driven by Joseph Shick, 82, of Dubois, attempting to merge into a single lane while entering a construction zone and struck a 2019 Peterbilt driven by Marcus Williams, 22, of Victoria, Va.
Both drivers were belted and not injured. Troopers cited Shick with obedience to traffic-control devices.
The White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene.
1-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 14-year-old Danville boy escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 4:05 p.m. July 21 along Bogart Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said the boy was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan north on Bogart Road when it went off the roadway and struck a tree.
The boy, who was not belted, was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Carrying concealed firearm
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man allegedly fled from the rear seat of a vehicle during a traffic stop and discarded drug-related items and a handgun.
Troopers said a 2018 BMW 530I was stopped at 3:54 p.m. July 25 along Bridge Avenue and Park Drive, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, when Erick Locke, 23, allegedly fled from the rear seat. A foot pursuit ensued and Locke allegedly discarded items before being taken into custody.
Harassment
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Patricia Leitzel, 76, of Mifflinburg, was charged after troopers said she slapped an 8-year-old Mifflinburg girl.
Erin Manley, 36, of Mifflinburg, was also listed as a victim.
The alleged incident occurred at 12:46 p.m. July 22 along Pine Needle Lane, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Harassment
WASHINGTONVILLE — Troopers investigated an alleged domestic incident at 4 a.m. July 25 along Water Street, Washingtonville, Montour County, and cited a Washingtonville man.
Jordan Catherman, 26, was cited in connection with the alleged incident, which reportedly involved a 26-year-old Washingtonville woman.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old New Columbia man was arrested for allegedly threatening a 23-year-old Bloomsburg man who was providing a service to the man.
The alleged incident occurred at 3:33 p.m. July 24 along White Deer Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County. After identifying the unnamed suspect, police said it was discovered he had an active bench warrant and was taken into custody and jailed in Union County.
Harassment
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — A Turbotville man allegedly threatened a Turbotville woman over the phone.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 10 a.m. July 25 along Foggy Mountain Road, Anthony Township, Montour County. Michael Trimble, 31, was arrested for allegedly threatening a 27-year-old Turbotville woman.
Theft by deception
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 46-year-old Danville man was the victim of theft after someone attempted to file an unemployment compensation claim in his name.
The alleged incident occurred at noon July 17 along Continental Boulevard, Valley Township, Montour County.
Theft by deception
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP — A 51-year-old Danville man reported to troopers that someone filed an fraudulent unemployment claim in his name.
The alleged incident occurred at 4:27 p.m. July 22 in West Hemlock Township, Montour County. An investig
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Walter Rector, 51, of Beaver Springs, was charged after troopers said he was found to be driving while under the influence.
The alleged incident occurred at 10:37 a.m.June 12 at Ridge Road and Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 8:38 p.m. Friday, July 23, along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Rebecca Reimer, 19, of Lewisburg, struck a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Isaac Kelly, 18, of Mount Pleasant Mills as the Chevrolet was attempting to turn into Dairy Queen and the Jetta was attempting to turn into Dunkin Donuts.
Ramer and passenger Aven Ayala, 18, of Milton, were both belted and not injured. Troopers charged Reimer with vehicle turning left.
Kelley, who was also belted, was not injured.
Simple assault
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Randy Easton, 40, of Winfield, was charged with simple assault and harassment following an alleged incident which occurred at 2:31 a.m. July 24 along Benfer Drive, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
A 47-year-old Winfield woman was listed by troopers as the victim.
Harassment
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a delivery driver was reportedly threatened by someone after leaving his 2002 Geneneral Motors Sierra idle in the roadway.
The victim was listed as an unidentified 42-year-old Selinsgrove man.
Troopers said the victim refused prosecution.
Union County Deed transfers
• Jamie L. Peachey, Katherine R. Peachey to Logan D. Stoltzfus, Janae R. Stoltzfus, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Edwin M. Martin, Erla Z. Martin to Lavern D. Reiff, Velma S. Reiff, property in Hartley Township/Hartleton, $1.
• Edwin M. Martin, Erla Z. Martin to Edwin M. Martin, Erla Z. Martin, property in Hartley Township/Hartleton, $1.
• Mark H. Dersham, Lori L. Dersham, Matthew R. Dersham to Matthew R. Desham, property in Lewis Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Christiana M. Elliott to Salvatore Mazzamuto, Anna Mazzamuto, property in Lewisburg, $150,000.
• William C. Seigel, Cynthia L. Seigel to Nathan M. Seigel, Kelly C. Seigel, property in Buffalo Township, quit claim, $1.
• Louann R. Benfer to Matthew W. Zimmerman, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Wayne C. Schenck, Joyce D. Schenck, Dale E. Dock, Robert E. Dock to Jay R. May Jr., Renee S. May, property in West Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Deborah M. Dolan to Kenneth Eisenstein, Rebecca A. Meyers, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Michael H. Wilson, Mary K. Wilson to Thomas L. Haggerty Jr., Michelle D. Kucharski, property in Union Township, $1.
• Suzanne D. Hardy, Paul H. Hardy Jr. to Donnel M. Apuzzio, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kappen Holdings Inc., Corey G. Kappen member to Matthew J. Lutze, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jack Wayne Troxell, Wanda Jane Troxell to J. Wayne Troxell and Wanda J. Troxell income only grantor trust, J. Wayne Troxell income only grantor trust, Wanda J. Troxell income only grantor trust, two properties in Union Township, $1 apiece.
• Rodney L. Sechler, Mario J. Sechler to Gary A. Reigle, Karen D. Reigle, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Kenneth E. Danielo to Rodd Tracy Troutman, Anna Mary Troutman, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Jeffrey J. Franken, Paula C. Harrison, Paula C. Franken to James A. Daucher, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Daniel Mark Welliver trustee, Ruth Celesta Glick revocable living trust, Barbara Welliver Ziegler, John Allen Welliver, David Paul Welliver, Daniel Mark Welliver, Rebecca Welliver Seitz, Mary Margaret Welliver Dillon, Ruth Anna Welliver to Callum P. Gasteiger, Maxine L. Silver, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Gerald E. Lynch III, Petra S. Vargo to Brian J. Vargo, Jennifer Vargo, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Warren Dennis Fisher, Paula G. Fisher to Warren D. Fisher trustee, Paula G. Fisher trustee, Fisher dynasty income only protector trust, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Lawrence M. Zimmerman, Esther Mae Zimmerman to Cifford D. Zimmerman, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Jessica Paige Conn trustee, Phoebe E.S. West trustee, Harold Schweizer, Saundra K. Morris, Harold Schweizer and Saundra K. Morris family protection trust, Harold Schweizer family protection trust, Saundra K. Morris family protection trust to Swati Bhise, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Robert M. Shipe executor, Danny Jay Blosser estate to Robert M. Shipe, property in Limestone Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.