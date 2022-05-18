GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two local students were among those named to the spring semester dean's list at Bob Jones University.
The list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
• Nathan Allred, a freshman nursing major from Winfield.
• Alaina Groff, a sophomore English education major from New Columbia.
