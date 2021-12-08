BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania named its top-honors graduates in each college for the fall semester. The graduates will be recognized at the university's fall commencement in-person ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 10, and Saturday, Dec. 11.
Jessica Kole, an accounting major from Mount Holly Springs, is the top honor graduate from the Zeigler College of Business.
Jessica Brenfleck, an early childhood major from Landsdale, earned the honor from the College of Education.
Kylee Younger, a history and secondary education major from Bloomsburg, earned the honor from the College of Liberal Arts.
Madison Moody, a biology major with a concentration in natural history from Sunbury, earned the honor from the College of Science and Technology.
