LEWISBURG — A request to sustain preliminary objections and to dismiss the “whistleblower” claim of a former Bucknell University Public Safety officer was filed Monday in Union County Court.
The filing on behalf of the university seeks dismissal of the claim by Colby Snook “with prejudice,” implying it was pursued irresponsibly, in bad faith or that hearing it would burden the court system.
The filing could await action by Judge Dudley Anderson, Lycoming County senior judge, as Union County judges Michael H. Sholley and Lori R. Hackenberg have recused themselves from decisions of substance in the matter.
Snook filed the initial complaint in January which claimed he was subject to a hostile work environment at Bucknell University Public Safety, before resigning in November.
The allegations apparently stemmed from what started on Monday, May 17, when Snook was called to look into report of a suspicious male trespassing and purportedly harassing a female student in a restroom.
Snook alleged that Steve Barilar, then-chief of Public Safety, allowed the suspect access to a phone which was secured as evidence, and that a program was run which destroyed evidence. Alleged use of such a program was confirmed by state police.
The university’s preliminary objections said Snook’s claim of wrongdoing did not warrant “whistleblower” status. The former officer, the filing also claimed, did not suffer an adverse employment action from a response to “protected conduct.”
Snook’s resignation in November, the defendants claimed, was also voluntary.
The filing in the Union County Office of the Prothonotary was processed and sent to the judge’s office for further review.
