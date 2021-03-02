State Police At Selinsgrove Assault
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers are investigating an alleged assault between 8 and 9 p.m. Feb. 27 at Sunset Skating, 2755 N. Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
An 11-year-old girl reported an alleged assault and troopers viewed surveillance which showed the victim being struck the head multiple times during a knockout challenge or knockout game. A 14-year-old girl was identified as the primary suspect, however police said other girls were invovled and at least two of those girls filmed the act and posted it to social media.
Numerous other fights at the location were reported on the same date, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing and charges are expected to be filed.
Overdose
UNION TOWNSHIP — Emergency personnel responded to a Main Street location and performed life-saving measures on a person following a suspected overdose, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 10:27 p.m. Feb. 21 along Main Street, Union Township, Snyder County. The person was then transported to a local hospital for evaluation, police reported.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of numerous items from a 52-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
The alleged incident occurred Jan. 14 along Penny Alley, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Items stolen included a washer and dryer valued at $125, vacuum valued at $50, dog cage valued at $25, miscellaneous tools valued at $20, stereo valued at $15, car jack valued at $125 and miscellaneous items valued at $50.
State Police At Stonington DUI crash
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — An unnamed person was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a crash at 4:50 p.m. Feb. 24 along Main Street, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
The two-vehicle crash involved a 2007 Subaru and a 2016 Honda. The victim was a 63-year-old Paxinos woman, troopers noted.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — An unnamed person was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop at 8:06 p.m. Feb. 26 along West Spruce Street, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
The unnamed person was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges are pending toxicology testing, police noted. A 2012 Ford Fusion was allegedly involved.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — An 18-year-old Coal Township man was allegedly found to be under the influence follwoing a traffic stop.
Troopers said Logan Miller was arrested for DUI and possession when his 2011 Subaru was stopped at 8:04 p.m. Feb. 26 at Ninth and East Independence streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — An unnamed person was found to be under the influence following a traffic stop at 9:26 a.m. Feb. 21 along Routes 61 and 901, Coal Township, Northumberland County, police noted.
A 1998 Toyota Sienna was stopped.
DUI/drug possession
SUNBURY — Troopers said a 2003 Ford Focus was stopped at 12:14 a.m. Feb. 20 along South Front and Linden streets, Sunbury, Northumberland County, at which time a Sunbury man was found to be under the influence and in possession.
Austin Doebler, 21, was arrested and charges are pending toxicology tests, police noted.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — An unnamed person was charged after a traffic stop at 8:36 p.m. Feb. 20 along West Water and North Eighth streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
The driver was allegedly under the influence of prescription medication and refused chemical testing, troopers reported. An Audi A4 was stopped, police noted.
DUI
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Northumberland boy was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop, police reported.
Troopers said a 2000 Buick Century was stopped and the boy found to be under the influence. Charges are pending the results of toxicology testing.
1-vehicle crash
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 5:50 p.m. Feb. 24 along Hickory Road, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
An eastbound 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Kevin D. Creeley, 21, of Dalmatia, went out of control in a right curve, went up an embankment, struck a mailbox and overturned onto its roof, troopers reported. Creeley was belted and was not injured.
He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Theft from motor vehicle
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Troopers are again reminding people to lock their vehicles after items were taken from a 2013 Chrysler in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
A Garmin GPS unit valued at $75 was taken from the vehicle belonging to Ronald and Martha Murphy, of Sunbury, troopers noted. The alleged theft took place between 8 p.m. Feb. 26 and 8 a.m. Feb. 27 at 168 Laurelwood Drive, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Theft from motor vehicle
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Troopers said $4 in quarters were taken from a 2011 Nissan belonging to an 82-year-old Sunbury woman.
The alleged theft occurred between 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26 and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 27 along Second Avenue, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Citizens should lock their vehicles, troopers noted.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport woman was found to be under the influence after she crashed her 2020 Jeep, police reported.
The alleged crash occurred at 11:19 p.m. Nov. 20, along Northway and Harvey roads, Eldred Township, Lycoming County. Delia Probst, 55, was charged after troopers received blood test results.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Loyalsock Township woman was arrested after police investigated a reported harassment at 4:27 p.m. Feb. 27 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged victim was a 37-year-old Loyalsock Township woman.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A woman has been charged after she allegedly stole $107 of merchandise from Sheetz while under the influence of drugs.
The allegations stem from an incident at 11:55 p.m. Feb. 27 at Sheetz, 330 Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Chelsi Ann Hess, 31, had marijuana and several narcotic pills and when processed at Lycoming County Prison, was found in possession of additional pills, troopers said.
Additional charges are pending, troopers noted.
Drug possession
WILLIAMSPORT — A Williamsport woman was cited after a trafffic stop at 12:03 a.m. March 1 along Maynard and Second streets, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
Aleah Moko-Saunders was allegedly found with a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia after the stop of a 2014 Ford Focus.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Williamsport woman had her personal information fraudulently used for unemployment compensation in the amount of $8,340.
The reported incident took place at 4:54 p.m. Feb. 22 along Hazel Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Firearm offenses
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged firearms violation reported at 6:23 p.m. Feb. 26 at 102 Becker Hill Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
