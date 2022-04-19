Snyder County man charged in alleged murder of wife

PENN TOWNSHIP — A Snyder County man accused of gunning down his wife allegedly told dispatchers he shot her in the heat of an argument.
Brad Alan Bailor, 33, of 1150 S. Market St., Penn Township, has been charged with criminal homicide and murder of the first degree as the result of an incident which unfolded at 1:17 p.m. Monday, April 15, at his home.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the office of District Judge John Reed by Tpr. Alec Leiby, Bailor first called 9-1-1 and reported the incident.
"My wife attacked me and she's screaming at me, and I don't know what I did," the complaint quoted Bailor as stating. "I (expletive) shot her."
Bailor allegedly told dispatchers multiple times that he shot his wife, Leslie Marie Bailor.
When troopers arrived at the home, Leiby said Bailor walked out holding a black handgun in his right hand.
"He was ordered to drop the handgun, but B. Bailor retreated retreated to his residence," Leiby wrote. "Approximately 1 minute later, he exited the residence with the handgun in his possession. He threw the handgun into the yard and B. Bailor was taken into custody by patrol members."
Bailor allegedly told troopers that Leslie's body was in a bedroom shared with their children. He noted the kids were staying with family members in Millmont.
While being interviewed, Leiby said Bailor admitted to shooting his wife multiple times with a 9-millimeter handgun after slapping her in the face in the midst of an interview.
Prior to the shooting, Bailor allegedly told troopers his wife made a phone call while standing near the bedroom window.
"B. Bailor related he thought his wife had called the police," Leiby wrote. "B. Bailor related he stated he could 'make this way worse,' after which he retrieved a semi-automatic handgun with a fully located magazine from a dresser drawer, racked the slide to ready it to fire, and shot his wife."
Bailor was arraigned late Monday before District Judge John Reed and locked up in the Snyder County Prison in lieu of bail.
A preliminary hearing for Bailor has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, before Reed.
According to online court records, Reed was charged in January with simple assault and harassment. A simple assault count was also filed against Reed in 2012.
