LEWISBURG — Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission on Wednesday approved spending $8,967.18 to purchase 18 new guns for the regional police department.
Chief Paul Yost said the money was already set aside in the 2022 budget to replace the 18 handguns, which he said are more than 10 years old.
Yost said after about 10 years of a handgun becomes worn and looses its accuracy. Current officers will be eligible to purchase the old guns for themselves, or the guns may be traded in.
The firearm upgrades will not only include new guns, but also new holsters, larger capacity magazines for ammunition, and be fitted with red-dot sights. The upgrades will also change the caliber of the round used. Yost says the department now uses a .40 caliber weapon but the new purchases will involved 9 millimeter handguns.
Yost said the 9 millimeter guns are, “far more accurate than the .40 caliber weapons.” He also said the red-dot sights will increase the accuracy of the weapons even more. Two officers are scheduled to be trained on the red-dot sights in November.
According to Yost, the last time an officer had to discharge a gun during an incident was in 2012, when the Borough of Lewisburg and East Buffalo Township had two separate departments. He said the only other time weapons were discharged was when an officer had to deal with a sick or injured animal and had to put it down.
Also at the meeting, East Buffalo Township resident Tina Prowant brought up concerns by residents in the Linntown area of motorists flying through stop signs. She said most of the violations occur during times when students are heading to or coming home from school.
Yost said it was the first time he’s heard about the issue.
