MILTON — The Milton American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 71, recently kicked off its annual poppy distribution program at the Milton Fire Station, Company 15, Station 1. Chairwoman Nancy Brown and Co-Chair Helen Billhime presented Assistant Chief Arthur Whitenight, member Linwood Hill and Mayor Ed Nelson with a poppy. Brown, Billhime and Dixie Powell will be putting poppy donation collection boxes in various businesses in Milton so all members of the community can proudly wear a poppy to show support for all military members.
The poppy, which symbolizes the blood sacrificed by American troops for our freedom was adopted by The American Legion Auxiliary as its memorial flower in 1921 and the auxiliary began the poppy program in 1924. Today, the auxiliary distributes millions of poppies in exchange for donations which are used to directly assist disabled and hospitalized veterans.
The auxiliary also offers opportunities for students to earn awards through their poppy poster and essay contests annually. These contests are available to students of all ages in public or private or home-schooling.
If you would like to become a member of the Unit 71 Auxiliary, stop between noon and 10 p.m. at the post at 401 N. Front St., Milton, for an application. Applicants must present a DD214 from the military service of a qualifying veteran.
