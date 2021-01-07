From increased workloads for county coroners offices, to changes in the ways in which funeral homes are conducting services, COVID-19 is having a far-reaching impact across the Central Susquehanna Valley and the nation.
“Clearly, the COVID-19 deaths have impacted my office and probably ever coroner... in Pennsylvania,” Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. said. “The number of deaths handled by my office in 2020 increased by over 200 cases due to COVID-19, drug overdoses, suicides and homicides.”
He noted that the number of COVID-19 deaths continues to rise in 2020.
According to Kiessling, 178 COVID-19 deaths were reported to his office in 2020.
“We have already had 15 deaths reported for 2021,” he said.
With funeral homes noting an uptick in the number of services in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of new procedures are now in place to ensure everyone’s safety as they mourn the loss of loved ones.
“Services in general, our numbers are up a little bit,” Tom Shaw, of the Shaw Funeral Home of Milton, said. “Most people are doing traditional services and not going toward cremation because they still need to grieve in a healthy way. Funerals are for the living.”
He said there are numerous options available for those planning services.
“For safety sake, families are putting off more larger services until a later date, when this crisis does slow down,” Shaw said. “Some are just having graveside services.”
For indoor services, Shaw said his funeral home limits the number of individuals who can be in the room at one time.
While they may not agree with all of the mandates put in place due to COVID-19, Shaw said most families are understanding about the ways in which funeral services must now be conducted.
“It’s a scary time we’re in,” he said. “Who wants to be asymptomatic and spread (COVID-19) to someone else?”
Currently, Shaw said the funeral home is asking those who attend services to refrain from hugging and practice social distancing.
“Nobody likes wearing a mask, but please wear one, for yourself and others,” he said. “Wash your hands, use hand sanitizers.”
Shaw said the funeral home takes numerous precautions during services.
“We try to wipe the pen off between everyone signing the guest) book,” he said. “We try to wipe the doorknobs off often.
“We try to make everybody as safe as possible,” Shaw added. “We can only do so much. (Attendees) have to do their part as well.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and to keep themselves safe when working with someone who may have passed away after contracting the virus, Shaw said funeral directors have made some changes to the ways in which they prepare for services.
“There are more precautions, probably similar to when HIV and AIDS came about,” he said. “Everybody started having universal precautions.”
Robert Guth, funeral director at the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home in Lewisburg, conceded hosting public services have been a challenge in the last year. He said many funerals would have been larger but for matters of safety during a pandemic.
“It’s certainly been a learning experience for everyone,” Guth said. “We’ve had to teach ourselves how to do virtual funerals. We do a lot online and make arrangements over email or over the phone. It has really changed how the business is.”
Full funerals and viewing are still done, Guth said, but they’ve been limited to immediate family. Public services, with announced visitation times, have been rare. When they have been held, the funeral home has to make it known that space is limited and people need to wear facial covering.
“It is one of those things that no one has had to deal with before,” he added. “Thankfully, families have been very understanding and they ‘get it.’”
Zoom has been a popular platform both for families out of state who may encounter the need to quarantine and local families who may not be comfortable going out.
“I think the personal touch of someone being able to come in and greet (family members) and give them a hug, there is nothing that can replace that,” Guth observed. “But it is good that they can at least able to see the people online and log on and talk to them for a little bit.”
Outdoor graveside services have been more common, Guth added. And he expected memorial services to be common once gathering restrictions are eased. Guth projected the convenience of online arrangements and live-streamed services would last after the pandemic fades.
Cronrath-Grenoble and other funeral homes have been busy, Guth said, but he was not sure if COVID-19 was entirely the reason. Nor was he sure that funeral homes had “busy seasons,” though he admitted some people believe they do.
However, Union County Coroner Dominick T. Adamo, said the fall-into-winter season historically sees more deaths. Also a funeral director, Adamo cited seasonal increases in both offices due to increases due to influenza, pneumonia and other viruses.
But the end of 2020 was about 30% busier due to the pandemic.
“The coroner’s office has definitely seen a rise in call volume and COVID-related deaths,” Adamo said. “December was definitely the busiest month we’ve had in years.”
Coroners are called to unattended deaths, Adamo said, as well as deaths reported within 24 hours of the person’s admittance into a hospital.
Adamo said hospitals have been reporting COVID-19 deaths to county coroners even when a patient has been in longer than 24 hours. He added that deaths from the pandemic, a public health hazard, fall under the jurisdiction of county coroners.
