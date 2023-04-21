HARRISBURG — A Philadelphia-area woman woke up from anesthesia with the feeling someone had probed her pelvic area. She couldn’t get answers from the hospital.
But another doctor eventually told her it’s entirely possible she was given a pelvic exam by a medical student. At some teaching hospitals, medical students perform pelvic exams on unconscious patients, sometimes without their consent.
“To her that was shocking and when she described it to me, I was horrified as well,” says state Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler.
The Philadelphia Democrat is the sponsor of a bill that would outlaw such exams by medical students unless the patient gives written and spoken consent. The bill also would apply to rectal and prostate exams. And it would require such exams be related to the procedure the patient is undergoing.
Fielder says she doesn’t know how often such exams occur, in part because there doesn’t seem to be any record. But when she learned a House colleague had heard a similar complaint from a constituent, and that Pennsylvania, unlike some other states, has no law against it, she decided to write a bill.
Pelvic exams conducted by medical students on unconscious patients have a controversial history.
They typically take place at teaching hospitals associated with medical schools. However, the four hospital systems serving central Pennsylvania said they either don’t allow such exams by medical students, or they obtain consent before the exam.
Some medical schools consider the exams an essential teaching tool. Students first practice on mannequins and non-patient volunteers. In their final year of medical school, during hospital rotations, they practice on patients, according to the Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics.
The association says the pelvic exam is “a critical tool for the diagnosis of women’s health conditions and remains an important skill necessary for students to master before becoming physicians.”
But the association stresses the need to obtain clear consent from patients, saying exams done on unconscious patients without their permission can be traumatic for both patients and students.
The exams came under scrutiny in 2012, after a medical student wrote an article expressing guilt over performing pelvic exams on anesthetized women who hadn’t been asked for consent, calling it “the first act of medical training that left me ashamed.”
He said he performed such exams 4-5 times per day for three weeks. He said he was required to introduce himself to patients and explain his presence beforehand, but there was no mention he would do a pelvic exam.
He said he spoke to fellow students and found them similarly troubled. His friends outside medicine “were shocked and horrified such a practice existed and considered it an egregious violation of doctor-patient trust.”
He further said medical school administrators told him the exams were standard and he was one of the few to question it.
“A strange dichotomy seemed to exist between a culture of medicine that considered non-consented pelvic exams a nonissue and those outside the world of medicine who seemed to have no idea that the practice existed and were repulsed by the thought of it,” he wrote.
A 2019 Elle magazine article written by a physician cited a survey of 101 medical students, with 92% saying they had done a pelvic exam on an anesthetized female patient, and 61% of those saying the patient had given no specific consent.
The Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics said in 2019 that “much of the research surrounding examination under anesthesia has used students’ perceptions of the consent process as the means to determine whether consent had been obtained.”
“It is definitely troubling that we don’t have any record as to how common or uncommon this is, and a patient wouldn’t even be able to find out afterward if this had happened to them or not,” Fiedler says.
The association recommends that “students perform a pelvic examination only when the patient provides explicit consent and recognizes that the student is part of their care team, when the examination is clinically relevant, and when an educator directly supervises the examination.”
Fiedler says the exams are sometimes unrelated to the condition the patient is being treated for.
In a memo seeking support for her bill, she wrote, “It’s a shocking and disturbing realization for many people that medical students may perform a pelvic exam on a female patient who is under anesthesia for an unrelated procedure.”
Montour County-based Geisinger revised its policies some years ago to make sure patients are fully aware when a student might perform an exam, and to give them the chance to say no, according to Dr. Sandra Culbertson, the chair of the Geisinger Women and Children’s Institute.
In addition to informing patients and getting consent in writing, students are required to introduce themselves to patients and explain they might perform an exam, Culbertson says. She says most patients consent.
“I would say that most patients understand that we are a teaching hospital and the importance of teaching the next generation of doctors,” she says. “There is always someone who is going to be sensitive about something like this, and that’s why [the openness] is important to them.”
Culbertson further stressed the educational value of the exams. The main goal, she explains, is for students to learn to recognize abnormalities, especially those in the early stages. While such problems might be detected during office exams, it’s often easier to detect them while the patient is under anesthesia, she says.
The goal is that when students become full-fledged doctors, “they’re more likely to recognize abnormalities and hopefully diagnose things earlier before they’re more advanced,” she says. Beyond that, students’ involvement in the consent process provides lessons on treating patients with openness and dignity, she says.
Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center is a teaching hospital, with Penn State College of Medicine based there. A spokeswoman says its medical students have never done pelvic exams on unconscious patients, and the school doesn’t believe they have significant teaching value. It uses volunteers, referred to as “gynecological teaching associates,” with the exams taking place in a clinic rather than the hospital, she says.
UPMC said medical students don’t perform such exams at its seven hospitals located in central Pennsylvania. A spokesman for WellSpan Health said “any educational or training examinations that may take place during care at WellSpan hospitals involves verbal consent from the patient.”
At least 13 states have laws restricting nonconsensual exams. Fiedler says she wants patients to be fully informed and have the opportunity to say no, but doesn’t want her bill to interfere with educating doctors.
“I very deeply want to make sure that our medical professionals are highly trained,” she says. “At the same time, patients deserve to know what their bodies could be used for from a training perspective while they are under anesthesia.”
