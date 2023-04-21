HARRISBURG — A Philadelphia-area woman woke up from anesthesia with the feeling someone had probed her pelvic area. She couldn’t get answers from the hospital.

But another doctor eventually told her it’s entirely possible she was given a pelvic exam by a medical student. At some teaching hospitals, medical students perform pelvic exams on unconscious patients, sometimes without their consent.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.