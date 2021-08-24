WEST MILTON — Due to multiple other events taking place in the area at the same time, The Reading and Susquehanna Valley Railroad Club of West Milton has announced the cancelation of a train show and sale.
The event was scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the West Milton Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.