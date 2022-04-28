WILLIAMSPORT — Brenda Alston-Mills, Ph.D., a member of the Lycoming College Class of 1966, will address students, families, faculty and staff as the keynote speaker at Lycoming College’s 174th commencement, to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, on the Fultz Quadrangle.
The college will award Alston-Mills with an honorary Doctor of Laws, L.L.D., during the ceremony.
Alston-Mills is an emeritus trustee for Lycoming College and a biology professor emeritus at North Carolina State University.
Born in Philadelphia and educated in the public school system, Alston-Mills graduated from Philadelphia High School for Girls and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry at Lycoming College. She continued her education at Michigan State University receiving both a master’s degree and a doctoral degree in zoology with a major emphasis in physiology.
She traveled to the Caribbean, Ghana, Brazil, Venezuela, Norway, England, Scotland, Italy, and Spain. Her travels and understanding of other cultures allowed her to be a mentor for students from all countries and backgrounds. Her knowledge of languages, coupled with her academic training, enabled her to pursue studies in the biology of mammary glands as it relates to breast cancer research, and to share her philosophy of teaching and her research nationally and internationally.
Dr. Rutul J. Dalal, chair of Infection Prevention and Control, and program director of Infectious Diseases at UPMC North Central Region, will also receive an Honorary Doctor of Sciences degree at the commencement ceremony.
Dalal joined the medical staff at UPMC North Central Region in 2013. He is on the medical staff faculty at the Family Medicine Residency Program and has chaired multiple task forces charged with preventing blood stream, catheter, surgical and other infections. In addition, Dalal spent two years as an associate professor of medicine at the Commonwealth Medical College. He is president-elect of the medical staff at UPMC Williamsport.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dalal has led UPMC’s efforts to diagnose, treat and prevent the virus, working to coordinate care and directly treat thousands of patients.
