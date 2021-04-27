BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — ADERS (Autism Diagnostic Evaluations Resources Services) will hold a SOUPer Lunch Fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 in the parking area at 900 Buffalo Road.
Soups, pork barbecue and coffee courtesy of Bason will be available for sale in support of the ADERS mission.
