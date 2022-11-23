MIFFLINBURG — A portion of the proceeds of an event being held by Rusty Rail brewing Company of Mifflinburg will support Gilson Snow, a Snyder County business which sustained extensive losses when its factory caught on fire Nov. 18.
The Gilson Rally will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Rusty Rail, 5 N. Eighth St., Mifflinburg. A portion of the proceeds from each beer sold will go to assisting Gilson with building a new factory.
“We are deeply grateful for the firefighters who responded, and for all the men and women who fight fires across the country,” said Nicholas Gilson, co-founder and CEO of the business. “Most importantly, everyone is OK, and we are deeply thankful for the ways in which this extraordinary community has surrounded our team. It truly means the world to us. We got knocked down, but we’re getting back up. We are rebuilding.”
“We are so excited that our friends at Rusty Rail are helping us party hard as we say goodbye to the original Gilson Shop, and usher in the next chapter on this wild ride, together.” said Vanessa Venios, event manager at Gilson Snow.
“When we heard the news, our first thoughts were ‘how can we help’” said Guy McCarty, director of Brewing at Rusty Rail. “This news really hits home for us because we’ve known the Gilson team for many years, so we’re glad to help during this time.”
The Gilson Rally will be free to attend and feature live music by The Roof, a psychedelic rhythm and blues band out of State College.
The event will also host a variety of opportunities for guests to support Gilson, including a holiday pop-up shop featuring gear, skis and snowboards. There will be a sign-up to purchase a limited edition series of apparel that will be unveiled at the event, as well as registration to join the Gilson Crew on a January ski and ride trip to Telluride, Colo. An announcement will also be made on behalf of Gilson Snow and Rusty Rail Brewing Company.
