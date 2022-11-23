MIFFLINBURG — A portion of the proceeds of an event being held by Rusty Rail brewing Company of Mifflinburg will support Gilson Snow, a Snyder County business which sustained extensive losses when its factory caught on fire Nov. 18.

The Gilson Rally will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, at Rusty Rail, 5 N. Eighth St., Mifflinburg. A portion of the proceeds from each beer sold will go to assisting Gilson with building a new factory.

