Foundation raising funds for band truck

The Marching Dragons participate in Lewisburg’s 2022 Memorial Day parade. Funds are being raised for a new band truck.

 PROVIDED BY ANN GLOCK

LEWISBURG — The mission of The Green Dragon Foundation is to enhance the student experience, assist the teachers and staff, and enrich the community by raising funds to support the priorities of the Lewisburg Area School District. As part of its quest to fulfill its mission, the foundation launched its “Help the Marching Dragons Take the Show on the Road” campaign, to aid the district in replacing its 22-year-old high school band truck.

“The current 1998 Ford band truck is coming to the end of its service life,” said Lewisburg Superintendent Cathy Moser. “It has served the high school’s marching band well for the past 22 years but is now unable to travel outside the local area due to reliability issues. We asked the foundation for their help to make this important project possible.”

