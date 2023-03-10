Foundation raising funds for band truck

LEWISBURG — The mission of The Green Dragon Foundation is to enhance the student experience, assist the teachers and staff, and enrich the community by raising funds to support the priorities of the Lewisburg Area School District. As part of its quest to fulfill its mission, the foundation launched its “Help the Marching Dragons Take the Show on the Road” campaign, to aid the district in replacing its 22-year-old high school band truck.
“The current 1998 Ford band truck is coming to the end of its service life,” said Lewisburg Superintendent Cathy Moser. “It has served the high school’s marching band well for the past 22 years but is now unable to travel outside the local area due to reliability issues. We asked the foundation for their help to make this important project possible.”
The district would like to purchase a 2024 Ford E250 to transport large instruments, backdrops, and carts to home game field shows, parades and performances. The new band truck would also transport an additional trailer to carry even more band items.
“The Lewisburg Marching Band is one of the most visible, active, and dedicated organizations within our school community and the greater Lewisburg area,” Moser said. “Supporting our student musicians and staff in their endeavors necessitates instruments, equipment, and many hands. We look to support the Green Dragon Marching Band in the wonderful music and great school spirit they provide. At LASD, the ability for students to participate in marching and is essential for a well-rounded educational experience.”
Ann Glock, executive director of The Green Dragon Foundation, said 81% of a $30,000 fundraising goal has been met.
“We now need the community’s help to get us ‘over the finish line’ and provide this much-needed vehicle for the district’s wonderful music program,” Glock said. “We are asking for individuals to make a gift of any amount, no matter what level, to help our student musicians take their show” on the road.”
Donations can be made online at www.greendragonfoundation.org. Checks can be sent to 115 Farley Circle, Suite 306, Lewisburg, PA 17837, with band truck noted on the memo line.
For more information, call the Green Dragon Foundation at 570-522-8433.
