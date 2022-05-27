SUNBURY — The Susquehanna Greenway Outdoor Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Shikellamy State Park Marina, Sunbury.
The event will feature 50 booths showcasing gear, outfitters, outdoor education and nonprofit organizations.
For more information, visit susquehannaexpo.com.
