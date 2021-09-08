President Judge Michael T. Hudock, Lewisburg Plea court
• Daniel J. Bilby, 31, of Bloomsburg, entered a guilty plea to first offense misdemeanor DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3.
Sentences
• Michael S. Boop, 38, of New Columbia, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor defiant trespass.
• Joshua L. Craver, 33, of Williamsport, received one to five years confinement for a no contest plea to second offense DUI controlled substance alcohol and drugs, a felony.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
WATSONTOWN — A 54-year-old Watsontown man has been charged with driving under the influence and related counts as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 3:55 p.m. Aug. 5 at Main and Third streets, Watsontown.
Michael Shirley, of Elm Street, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), required position and turning movements, driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving.
Police said they witnessed a vehicle driven by Shirley negotiate a curve in an unsafe manner. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and refused chemical testing.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 29.
DUI
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Kenneth Deeter, 47, of Hill Road, Watsontown, has been charged with multiple counts of driving under the influence and related charges following an alleged incident which occurred at 10:07 p.m. June 18 along Hillcrest Boulevard, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Deeter was spotted traveling at a high rate of speed. He allegedly showed signs of impairment and had his blood test positive for methamphetamine.
Charges of driving under the influence (three counts), vehicle registration expired, drivers required to be licensed, operating vehicle without required financial responsibility, careless driving, no head lamps, no rear lights and fail to use a seat belt have been filed.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:10 a.m. Sept. 29.
DUI
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Nicholas Lose, 28, of Springtown Road, Watsontown, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and vehicle registration expired (two counts).
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 1:01 a.m. July 3 along Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a vehicle driven by Lose was stopped for an expired registration. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .097%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29.
DUI
MILTON — Philip Henderson, 47, of Filbert Street, Milton, has been charged with multiple counts of driving under the influence and related charges.
Charges of driving under the influence (four counts), period for required lighted lamps and careless driving were filed following an alleged incident which occurred at 9:31 p.m. June 8 along Arch Street, Milton.
Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by Henderson after noticing it traveling without its lights on. Henderson allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and had his blood test positive for THC.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29.
DUI
MILTON — A 39-year-old Greenville woman has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and no rear lights.
Courtney Keiser, of North High Street, was charged after troopers stopped a vehicle she was driving at 9:18 p.m. June 18 along Center Street, Milton, after noticing its registration light was not working.
Keiser allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and had her blood test positive for THC.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Sept. 29.
DUI
MILTON — David Aunkst, 51, of North Derr Drive, Lewisburg, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
The charges were filed following an alleged incident which occurred at 12:07 a.m. June 18 along Route 642, Milton.
Troopers said a vehicle operated by Aunkst was observed drifting over a fog line. He allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .276%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Sept. 29.
Indecent exposure
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A 50-year-old Middleburg man has been charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 6:30 a.m. July 15 at Citgo, 1020 Main St., Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Cory Spriggle, of Loss Road, was found sleeping inside of a vehicle with his pants down and holding a toy in an inappropriate manner.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 29.
State Police At Milton DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Turbotville man was charged with DUI after a traffic stop at 10:35 p.m. Sept. 3 along I-180 westbound, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Dillon Cupp, 25, was charged after he allegely showed signs of impairment when his 2018 Ford F-250 was stopped.
Theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Someone stole the wallet of a Winfield woman, which contained her keys, credit card, bank card and driver’s license.
The alleged incident was reported between 8 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 1 at 3 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County. The stolen cards was used at Weis in Lewisburg and Giant in Selinsgrove to purchase gift cards. Troopers are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft
TURBOTVILLE — A 65-year-old Turbotville woman received Facebook messages from a hacked account and sent Apple gift cards in exchange for a fraudulent COVID relief grant.
The incident was reported at 2:41 p.m. Sept. 6 along Main Street, Turbotville, Northumberland County. Troopers remind the public that any messages, emails, phone calls or letters requesting money or payment via gift cards is a common fraud/scam.
Criminal mischief
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Damage was reported to the yard of a Mifflinburg man and the corn field of another Mifflinburg man.
Troopers said the incident was reported at 10:05 a.m. Sept. 7 along Shuck Road, Lewis Township, Union County. Someone caused the damage, estimated at $300 at both properties, then fled. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Union County Deed transfers
• Sandra L. Keister to Aldi Inc., property in Kelly Township, $900,000.
• Levi M. Beachy, Linda A. Beachy to Ryan Duffy, Katherine Duffy, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Lynn G. Hunter, Christie Brosius Hunter, Christie L. Hunter to Christie L. Brosiius, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Aaron M. Boop, Ashley R. Boop to Tioga Co Realty LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Dean A. Koch estate, Deana Arnold administrator, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jason M. Brooks to Jason M. Brooks trustee, Jason M. Brooks living trust, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Carole J. Jacka to Donald Metzler, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Larry Archie Miller estate, Debra M. Gutelius administrator, Teresa Saylor administrator, Scott W. Miller administrator to Josh Geibel, Courtney Geibel, property in White Deer Township, $176,000.
• Charles W. Katherman Jr., Mary L. Katherman by agent, Gregory Alan Katherman agent to Tina M. Hall, Shaun M. Boyer, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Matthew J. Oliveri, Melanie A. Oliveri to Old Town Apartments LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Lannie E. Shaffer to 44 Market LLC, two properties in Lewisburg, $1 apiece.
• Chester E. James II to Matthew J. Moon, Chichun E. Sun, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
State Police At Stonington Strangulation
UPPER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — A Dornsife man was charged with several domestic violence charges following an alleged incident at 1:23 a.m. Sept. 6 along Boyer Road, Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
Michael Branswich, 55, was cited after an alleged incident involving a 50-year-old Dornsife woman and a 14-year-old Dornsife girl, police noted.
DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — An Ashland man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 8:05 p.m. Sept. 5 along Route 125, Coal Township, Northumberland County, police reported.
Chad Mickatavage, 28, was arrested after his 2007 Toyota Tacoma was stopped, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Two persons sustainted possible injuries, police noted, following a two-vehicle crash at 12:35 p.m. Sept. 4 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Nichole L. Darrow, 32, of Williamsport, was traveling east when it turned left and was struck by a westbound 1994 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Dallas A. Girardi, 25, of Canton. Darrow was not belted and sustained a possible injury, police said.
A passenger in Girardi’s vehicle, James P. Eckman, 26, of Williamsport, was belted and sustained a possible injury, police noted.
Darrow will be cited with vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP — A Muncy woman sustained a suspected injury after a one-vehicle crash at 7 a.m. Aug. 31 along Route 220, Shrewsbury Township, Lycoming County.
A 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Lakesha D. Weisel, 31, of Cogan Station, was traveling south when it struck a deer. Passenger Destiny R. Laielli, 22, of Muncy, sustained an unspecified injury, police noted.
Weisel will be issued a warning for immediate notice of accident to police department.
