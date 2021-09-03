LEWISBURG — Ways young people could be an “active bystander” were recently explored at the Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC).
Susan Jordan, Susquehanna Valley Mediation Center executive director, led the workshop and said it sketched ways a young person could willingly step into a conflict and defuse it constructively.
The workshop approached the topic in a number of ways, based partly on the age of the participant. Three groups were formed from among children age 5 to age 12. Activities included role-playing, story-telling and artwork.
“People are afraid of being active bystanders sometimes because they are afraid of conflict,” Jordan said. “They are afraid of doing it poorly, hurting someone or making things worse.”
Strategies learned could be applied in instances where bias over a person’s race, gender or handicap are expressed in front of others.
Jordan noted “speaking up,” or using the voice, was among the keys.
“We do peer mediation work with children,” Jordan said. “We have experience helping kids stand up and use their voice and also do that with compassion for all parties involved.”
Defining what is a conflict as well as understanding what is “constructive” versus what is “destructive” action was also stressed.
Notions the workshop tried to refute included the idea that the active bystander is a person who “calls out the bad guys.” The point was made through a variety of scenarios.
“We feel like everybody hurts each other at one point or another,” Jordan said. “Everyone has been hurt. The way we think about it is how can we step in constructively and (not) keep causing harm.
The topic of social media, never too far away in the 21st Century, was also broached.
“Kids can bully each other on social media or make fun of each other (and) tease each other,” Jordan said. “The backlash can sometimes be really terrible. Someone will make a screenshot of something someone did and re-share it.”
Such acts were examples of perpetuating harm, Jordan said, along with shunning individuals and various biases.
“Whether a child is different because of a disability or their race or they speak Spanish and not English,” Jordan said. “There are different things like that which also come up.”
Jordan said the workshop offered different tools to the young people. They picked what felt right and tried them out. The long-term objective was to help kids develop networks of support. When a person has others “in their corner,” they can be braver.
Prevailing attitudes among adults included terms like “suck it up,” and “fight back.” Jordan hoped the workshop could get kids to feel empowered to say when something is not OK while avoiding a “snowball effect” of harm.
