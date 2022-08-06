LEWISBURG — Fans of the Lewisburg Marching Green Dragons will finally hear the music of Adele, Cheryl Crow, Whitney Houston and Kelly Clarkson this autumn.
The ensemble would have presented a "Women of Pop" program years ago, according to its director.
"It occurred to me that we have done a lot of shows that featured predominantly male artists," said Daniel Schwanger, music teacher and band director. "I can't think of any pieces going back through my time in Lewisburg that represented a pop artist who is female."
Schwanger said the new halftime show will take care of that previously untapped entertainment resource.
"Part of it is that there is not a lot of that available," he added. "As much pop music that is out there with female artists, there is not a lot of it that has been translated well into marching bands."
Schwanger said the musical arrangements had to be strong enough to work at halftime and during the game. He is aided in direction at showtime and practices by Kiera Breeding and Jimmy Coughlin, drum majors.
"The reason that we set it on these four pieces had a little bit to with finding music that went well on the field," he added. "And it is working well as a field show."
Participation is down a little, Schwanger said. But fellow band directors have reported the same thing.
"Everybody is experiencing that drop in numbers that is continuing," he said. "Because it is not just students who sign up for high school band. Our high school bands are dependent on elementary and middle school programs. If kids decided not to continue playing in 2020-2021, that is what you're seeing here."
Schwanger outlined the goals of Band Camp during a water break.
"The primary main goal for this week that I gave them was that at the end of this week I want (students) to be better marchers, better players and better people," he said. "Above all that we do, those are the most important things."
Schwanger said everything done during Band Camp translates to a detail for the public performance.
"When the maintenance staff lines the field for us, I make sure they line the field with high school hash (marks) and college hashes," he said. "We operate in both those environments."
During a recent morning rehearsal, Schwanger reminded players to keep their horns lifted so that the crowd will hear them more clearly. Similarly, players should compensate because artificial surfaces seem to soak up the sound.
Schwanger added that the Marching Green Dragons will probably not enter band competitions this fall. The lighter schedule will allow students to also participate in fall sports.
Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
