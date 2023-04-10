HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), announced that he will be unveiling legislation designed to establish a regulatory framework and taxing structure on skill video games in Pennsylvania
In a memo circulated to Senate members, Yaw explained the legislation could generate an estimated $300 million in immediate annual tax revenue.
“Pennsylvania’s skill game terminals are manufactured right here in Lycoming County and the finished products exist in fraternal clubs, veterans’ organizations and taverns, as well as other local businesses throughout the Commonwealth,” Yaw said. “Skill games are a piece of the small business economy in our state, and it’s time we recognize the benefits of this emerging industry and offer regulatory support, so that we can ensure it flourishes — safely and responsibly.”
Under the proposed measure, all games would be required to be connected to a terminal collection and control system that would allow the commonwealth to monitor all transactions in order to ensure that all taxes are accrued and paid. Additionally, the legislation is designed to strengthen penalties for those who operate unlicensed and illegal games and gambling devices.
Yaw said this legislation is expected to be formally introduced later this month.
